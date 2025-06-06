“It wasn’t in my cards” - Derrick Henry downplays falling short of Saquon Barkley’s 2,005-yard mark in 2024

Running back Derrick Henry had an impressive 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. The five-tme Pro Bowler joined the team last season on a two-year deal worth $16 million. Henry helped the Ravens to a 12-5 record while making it to the divisional round of the playoffs, but their Super Bowl dreams came crashing down following a loss to the Bills.

In his debut campaign with the Ravens, Derrick Henry put up 1,921 yards and 16 TDs rushing in the regular season. He broke the record for the most rushing yards for a 30 year or older player in the league. However, the running back fell short of overtaking Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Barkley also joined the Eagles last season and won Super Bowl LIX with them. In the regular season, he tallied 2,005 yards and 13 TDs, breaking the NFL record for single-season rushing yards.

On Wednesday, Derrick Henry, in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, was asked by Patrick if the Ravens RB would break the 2,000-yard mark in 2025. He also asked Henry if recording 2,000 yards last season was an important objective for him.

"It wasn't, really," Henry said. "It wasn't important at all. But, you know, when you get that close, everybody's like, 'Damn, you couldn't get 2,000? 1,900? Why couldn't you get 2,000?' I'm like, 'Man, I don't know. It wasn't in my cards last year." (9:05)

During the interview, the Ravens star also opened up about his fondness for Hollywood star Adam Sandler.

Dan Patrick made things interesting for Henry this upcoming season. He made a bet that if the running back puts up 2,000-plus rushing yards, he would arrange for him to be featured in an Adam Sandler movie.

Derrick Henry shares thoughts after signing contract extension with the Ravens

Following an impressive 2024 campaign, the Ravens awarded the running back a new deal. In May, they finalized a two-year extension worth $30 million, with $25 million in guaranteed money. The running back is expected to stay in Baltimore through 2027.

After signing the extension, Derrick Henry expressed his gratitude to the Ravens and also opened up about wanting to win a Lombardi trophy with them, tweeting:

"I'm appreciative & grateful for everyone apart of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible. Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting. Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it's all said & done."

Derrick Henry @KingHenry_2 Flockkkkkk 🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛💜🫡💪🏾 God is good !! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @Ravens I’m appreciative & grateful for everyone apart of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible 🤞🏾. Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting . Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it’s all said & done . Love, 22 https://x.com/KingHenry_2/status/1922733187584671949

Henry will look to thrive under Todd Monken's system this upcoming season. Can he help the Ravens win their first Lombardi trophy since Super Bowl XLVII?

