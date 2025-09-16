J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Thus, on Monday, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O' Connell announced that the quarterback is out for a few weeks, making him unavailable for their Week 3 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.However, Packers insider Zach Jacobson is not sold on J.J. McCarthy being benched because of an injury. While responding to a tweet by NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, he stated that Kevin O'Connell's decision is likely to protect his rookie quarterback from the media after their humiliating Week 2 loss at home.&quot;He is 100% being benched and they're trying to shield him from the media lmao,&quot; Jacobson tweeted.The Vikings had drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year's draft. However, he missed out on the entirety of the 2024 season because of an injury. However, the team decided to place their faith in him as the starting quarterback in 2025.McCarthy made his debut with a season-opening victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Despite a slow start, he completed 13 of the 20 passes he attempted for 143 yards and three total touchdowns, helping the Vikings to a 24-27 win.However, the quarterback could not improve on this performance in Week 2 against the Falcons. McCarthy struggled to find any kind of offensive momentum on the field. He completed 11 of the 21 passes he attempted for 158 yards while throwing two interceptions for no touchdowns. The Vikings found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to two field goals by Will Reichard.Retired Super Bowl champ skeptical about J.J. McCarthy's future with the VikingsAfter the Vikings' Week 1 victory over the Bears, former Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman expressed his skepticism about J.J. McCarthy. He shared a tweet on X, questioning the quarterback's fit with the team.&quot;Not sure JJ McCarthy is the Answer in Minnesota. This is the danger of letting the guy who you had success with walk for a guy you 'think' can do the job at a high level.&quot;After losing to the Falcons on Sunday, Sherman doubled down on his doubts about McCarthy.&quot;Bump. Still not sure he's the answer,&quot; Sherman tweeted.With J.J. McCarthy missing out on Week 3, the Vikings will be turning to backup quarterback Carson Wentz. The veteran quarterback signed with the team back in August after spending last season with the Chiefs. Apart from him, Kevin O'Connell also has undrafted free agent signee Max Brosmer on the QB depth chart.