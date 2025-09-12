Justin Jefferson sends heartfelt message as J.J. McCarthy skips Vikings practice to welcome baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas

J.J. McCarthy has attained another first three days after his triumphant (official) NFL debut: having a child.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback was announced by head coach Kevin O'Connell to have skipped practice to tend to the birth of his first son with fiancée Katya Kuropas. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson seemed to have learned of the situation, as he addressed his teammate as he was ending his media availability:
“If you’re seeing this now, congratulations, my boy. I’m excited for [you] with this new chapter. But after you get done, come on back.”
The development comes after McCarthy made history at the Chicago Bears on Monday, becoming the first debuting quarterback since Steve Young 40 years ago to lead a comeback from at least ten points down in the fourth quarter. He also became the first quarterback to score three touchdowns of any type in the fourth quarter of his debut.
O'Connell praised his poise in the post-game presser:
"For him to make some of the plays he did — I told him at halftime, 'You are going to bring us back to win this game,' and the look in his eye was fantastic. And the best thing is just the belief I felt from the team, the unit, and ultimately, that doesn't get done without him."
Tom Brady praises J.J. McCarthy's poise in triumphant NFL debut vs. Bears
Another person who liked J.J. McCarthy's performance on Monday is former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current Fox game analyst Tom Brady. He told Colin Cowherd on Thursday's episode of The Herd:
"I love that aspect of his game. He's just got to keep that going for a long time. That, I believe, is part of your conditioning and that ability to elevate your teammates as well in those big moments."
He continued by praising the emotional control that the 2024 Draft's tenth overall pick showed:
"I think it brings you to a kind of higher level of focus. Stands in there, takes a hit, makes a great throw and that game is all about emotional being at kind of a feverish pitch, but also controlled. I could get there emotionally in a way that probably didn't look like it on my face. I think J.J. just expresses that a little bit more."
McCarthy and the Vikings' next game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm CT on NBC.
