"J.J. McCarthy is a C QB" - Colin Cowherd rips into Vikings QB in scathing analysis of Kevin O'Connell's signal-caller

J.J. McCarthy has been in the spotlight for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2025 season. The quarterback, who missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, is set to lead the team's offense in the upcoming season.While some believe McCarthy could lead Minnesota to success, analyst Colin Cowherd aimed a dig at the signal-caller while grading him.“J.J. McCarthy, you’re going to see it very quickly,&quot; Cowherd said on Thursday, via &quot;The Herd.&quot; &quot;Is not what people think. McCarthy is a C QB. Have you ever seen McCarthy’s 4th quarter college stats and playing from behind? They’re terrible.”The Vikings drafted McCarthy at No. 10 in 2024. However, he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee last preseason.Although McCarthy has yet to play a snap in a regular season game, fans have high expectations from the quarterback. He led Michigan to a national title in the final year of his collegiate career.Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell also heaped praise on McCarthy for his solid offseason showing.However, Cowherd is still not sold on McCarthy.Vikings' superstar WR Justin Jefferson urges for patience with J.J. McCarthyNFL Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy - Source: GettyVikings wideout Justin Jefferson urged fans to remain patient with J.J. McCarthy, as he hasn't played in the NFL following his season-ending injury last year.&quot;You definitely have to have patience. He's pretty much a rookie,&quot; Jefferson said to reporters on Thursday. &quot;Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. He's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers. You're not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran.&quot;Minnesota finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record with Sam Darnold as the QB1. It qualified for the playoffs, but lost to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.It will be interesting to see if McCarthy can lead the Vikings to the playoffs in the upcoming season.