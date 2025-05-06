J.J. McCarthy gets compared to $84,000,000 QB by Vikings teammate ahead of sophomore season

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to usher in a new era under center, tight end T.J. Hockenson sees familiar greatness brewing in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The former first-round pick is drawing high praise, this time, in the form of a comparison to Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, who signed a two-year, $84 million deal with the LA Rams.

During an appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Hockenson, who previously played alongside Stafford in Detroit, pointed to McCarthy’s arm strength and personality as signs of something special.

“I remember catching passes from [Stafford], and it was one of those balls where it just zips on ya,” Hockenson said. “It looks like it’s not coming, but it’s coming. It’s humming in the air. And J.J.’s got the juice behind it where it kind of has that effect. He’s got insane arm talent, and really the personality that he has goes really well, and I think he’s gonna have a long career.”

McCarthy was selected 10th in the 2024 NFL draft but missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus sustained during preseason. Now fully cleared, he has participated in offseason team activities and is expected to be the starter heading into 2025. The Vikings opted not to pursue a veteran like Aaron Rodgers in free agency, reinforcing their trust in McCarthy’s readiness.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell have both expressed confidence in McCarthy’s growth. O’Connell emphasized the quarterback’s accelerated understanding of the playbook. The current quarterback room includes McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, with no official Week 1 depth chart yet.

T.J. Hockenson and J.J. McCarthy building chemistry early

T.J. Hockenson and J.J. McCarthy formed a close bond last season while rehabbing knee injuries. That off-field time has already laid the foundation for their on-field chemistry.

“J.J.‘s my dog. That’s my guy. Great dude, great person,” Hockenson said. “He wants to be great in this league, and you can tell that by his preparation.

“He has a calming effect, but also an intentional effect when he’s trying to communicate,” Hockenson said of McCarthy. “He wants to know the game of football, not just plays, but why things work and how his guys think.”

The 26-year-old tight end tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 of the 2023 season and underwent surgery in January 2024. Though he led the team with 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns that year, there remains uncertainty around his availability for Week 1. Recovery timelines suggest he could return during the early portion of the season.

