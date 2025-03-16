"J.J. McCarthy isn’t ready for the NFL" - Fans react as Aaron Rodgers reportedly hopes to sign with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting position with their quarterback position after they allowed Sam Darnold to leave as an unrestricted free agent and sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team currently has J.J. McCarthy after drafting him in the first round last season, but The Athletic's Michael Silver is reporting that Aaron Rodgers is hoping to sign with the team this offseason.

Fans took to social media to respond to the news and were not very excited about J.J. McCarthy's abilities as a result.

"That was a Horrible draft pick. My god," One person responded.

"J.J. isn’t ready for the NFL"

"Never was. Never will be. Too damn small and can't throw a forward pass," Someone else commented.

The people continued to show their displeasure in what McCarthy would be under center for the Minnesota Vikings.

"By the rule of 'there has to be at least 1 bust' there's no way JJ McCarthy is a decent QB right? Or did one of the others (Maye, Daniels, C Williams, Penix, Nix) have a fake rookie year fooling us into thinking they're legit?" One person wrote on Twitter.

"Going to be very, very funny when JJ McCarthy is a massive bust." Another social media user commented about the Vikings

J.J. McCarthy did not play in the 2024 season as he was recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee. It will be interesting to see what the Minnesota Vikings will do at quarterback in the 2025 season.

Justin Jefferson doesn't want to be involved in QB decision

Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has not had a consistent quarterback throwing him the football during his career. He spoke in mid-January about the quarterback position and does not want to be involved in the decision-making process.

"It's not really something that I'm making, like, a big deal about. Whoever they decide to either bring back or to have in this locker room, we've got to make it work, and we've got to do whatever it takes to make a Super Bowl." h/t Yahoo Sports

Jefferson has been more confident in his own abilities rather than the ability of who is under center. The Vikings are coming off a playoff appearance where they were the first NFC Wild Card team with a 14-3 record, but did not win a playoff game last season.

