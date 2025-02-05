J.J. McCarthy makes feelings clear on Vikings' QB1 role as franchise mulls over Sam Darnold's future

J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold's fates have intertwined with the Minnesota Vikings, and nobody is quite sure how the future will play out, including perhaps the quarterback themselves. The former Jets player's starting career appeared to be over, and he was supposed to be the backup, or a placeholder at best, for the rookie's ascension to succeed Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

But then J.J. McCarthy injured himself in the 2024 preseason and missed the entirety of what followed. Sam Darnold established himself and took the Vikings to a 14-3 record and into the playoffs. For much of the season, it looked like the rookie might be surplus to the requirements.

But in the final game of the season against the Lions, which determined the NFC top seed, the former Jets quarterback was below average and did not do well in the Wild Card round against the Rams either. That has opened up a debate if the former Michigan star should take over.

J.J. McCarthy weighed in on the matter on The Rich Eisen Show, saying that all he wants going into 2025 is a fair opportunity to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting spot. He acknowledged that when contract numbers are being discussed for the veteran, things are bound to get complicated, and noted,

“All I could ask for is a fair opportunity. That’s the one thing I feel like everybody’s given and it’s fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed and there’s different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about."

J.J. McCarthy refuses pity as competition with Sam Darnold heats up for Vikings' starting QB

J.J. McCarthy also acknowledged that there is no time for sentimentality in a league as cut-throat as the NFL. He said that he is only thinking about things that he can control and not letting his feelings get ahead of themselves. He said he is not asking for grace or sympathy because he knows what it means to be a professional. He commented,

"I have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don’t matter. I’m not getting any grace. There’s no sympathy, this is the big leagues.”

Sam Darnold's re-emergence over the last season has made their quarterback battle one to look out for. However, should the veteran struggle, he knows there is a youngster waiting in the wings who is willing to compete and take over.

