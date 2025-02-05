J.J. McCarthy ready to release 'caged animal' after missing first year as Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix eye OROY

J.J. McCarthy was selected tenth overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he entered training camp expected to compete with free agent signing Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback position, he suffered a fully torn meniscus in his right knee and wound up being placed on injured reserve, missing the entire season.

The quarterback class, which tied an NFL record with six first-round draft picks, was largely viewed as a success with Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix among the contenders for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. McCarthy revealed that he is hungry to make his return during a recent interview with Claudette Montana of Sports Illustrated, stating:

"Just say, it's a caged animal that's been climbing uphill for a long time."

Check out J.J. McCarthy's comments on releasing his caged animal below:

McCarthy spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines, leading them to a 27-1 mark, including winning the national title in his final year. In his collegiate career, he threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. He completed 67.6% of his passes while adding 632 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on 161 carries.

J.J. McCarthy hoping for fair opportunity upon return to Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have not tipped their hand as to how they plan to handle Sam Darnold's future. The former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had a career year, setting career highs across the board, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and leading the team to the postseason.

Despite this, they have J.J. McCarthy - who they selected tenth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft - waiting in the wings. After missing his rookie season, McCarthy shared that he is hoping for a fair opportunity during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, stating:

"All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That's the one that I feel like everybody's given and it's fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated, and reps get skewed and there's different things that come into the whole 'political' world that everyone talks about. But I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don't matter." [h/t NFL.com]

McCarthy added that he does not expect any grace or sympathy, noting that it is the big leagues. The Vikings could look to bring Darnold back with the franchise tag or a short-term contract, however, they will have plenty to figure out this offseason.

