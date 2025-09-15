J.J. McCarthy’s fiancee, Katya Kuropas, drops 3-word message on behalf of couple's 2-day-old son cheering on Vikings QB for SNF clash vs. Falcons

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted a sweet photo of their newborn boy on social media. The couple welcomed a baby boy last week and announced the news on Instagram.As the Minnesota Vikings quarterback prepares for his game against the Atlanta Falcons on the second weekend of the season, his fiancée surprised fans with a snap of their son. Kuropas shared an adorable photo of the baby with a three-word caption to support her beau.&quot;Let's go dada!!!,&quot; Katya wrote.J.J. McCarthy’s wife Katya Kuropas /@katyakuropasShe shared a snap of their son in a baby carrier. He wore a custom-made T-shirt with the number 9 on it, the NFL star's jersey number. J.J. McCarthy was the 10th pick in last year's draft but missed the entire season due to a knee injury. He's now back in action.The Vikings began the new season by defeating the Chicago Bears, 27-24. McCarthy threw for 143 yards before recording 158 yards in passing against the Falcons, which they lost 22-6.The Minnesota Vikings had an amazing preseason, winning 20-10 against the Houston Texans before losing to the New England Patriots (20-12) and the Tennessee Titans (23-13).J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, pens heartfelt message as couple welcomes a babyJ.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, shared pictures of their baby boy on Instagram on Friday. She shared a joint post, featuring several pictures and a sweet caption for their newborn.&quot;Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy ✨The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents💙 8.7lbs 21in,&quot; Katya wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first slide had a picture of the baby boy. Kuropas also shared a sweet photo of J.J. McCarthy holding the baby in his lap. The father-son duo twinned in white outfits.McCarthy and Kuropas shared the news of their pregnancy in May. They posted a joint announcement on Instagram where Kuropas showed off her baby bump. They also revealed the gender of the baby and shared their excitement to meet their little one in September.McCarthy has been engaged to Katya Kuropas since January 2024, and as the new NFL season begins, their family grows to three. The Vikings next play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 21.