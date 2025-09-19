J.J. McCarthy’s fiancee Katya Kuropas shares unseen pics of newborn daughter Romey 5 days after announcing her birth

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, shared a glimpse of their newborn son on social media. The pair announced their pregnancy in May and they welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.Kuropas shared pictures of the baby on Instagram on Thursday. She posted an adorable snap of the boy with his eyes closed and a smile on his face. She shared the snap with a heartfelt caption:“Time is already going way too fast. I’m so emotional.&quot;J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropasKatya shared another story on social media, posting a collage of the baby, celebrating his one-week anniversary.“One week of baby Romey,” she wrote.J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropasJ.J. McCarthy, after playing his first game of the season, headed to be with his fiancee as the couple prepared to welcome their baby. He left the team facility on Thursday last week after completing practice sessions.After the birth of the baby, he joined the team for the game against the Atlanta Falcons. He threw 158 passing yards during the 22-6 loss. In his debut game against the Chicago Bears, he recorded 143 passing yards.J.J. McCarthy's fiancee Katya Kuropas pens a heartfelt message as the couple welcomes a babyJ.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas shared a joint post on Instagram last Friday to announce the arrival of their baby boy. They posted a few pictures from the hospital, and Kuropas wrote a sweet message for him.&quot;Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy ✨The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents 8.7lbs 21in,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared an adorable picture of J.J. McCarthy holding his baby in his arms in the third slide of the post.McCarthy is looking forward to his first NFL season after missing last season due to injury. He was the first-round pick in the 2024 draft. He was QB 2 last season, but as Sam Darnold, the Vikings’ former starting quarterback, signed with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, McCarthy was given the starting role.