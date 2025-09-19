  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. McCarthy’s fiancee Katya Kuropas shares unseen pics of newborn daughter Romey 5 days after announcing her birth

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancee Katya Kuropas shares unseen pics of newborn daughter Romey 5 days after announcing her birth

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
J.J. McCarthy&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Katya Kuropas
J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas (Image Source: Instagram/@katyakuropas)

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, shared a glimpse of their newborn son on social media. The pair announced their pregnancy in May and they welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

Ad

Kuropas shared pictures of the baby on Instagram on Thursday. She posted an adorable snap of the boy with his eyes closed and a smile on his face. She shared the snap with a heartfelt caption:

“Time is already going way too fast. I’m so emotional."
J.J. McCarthy&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropas
J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropas

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Katya shared another story on social media, posting a collage of the baby, celebrating his one-week anniversary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“One week of baby Romey,” she wrote.
J.J. McCarthy&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropas
J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas IG story /@katyakuropas

J.J. McCarthy, after playing his first game of the season, headed to be with his fiancee as the couple prepared to welcome their baby. He left the team facility on Thursday last week after completing practice sessions.

Ad

After the birth of the baby, he joined the team for the game against the Atlanta Falcons. He threw 158 passing yards during the 22-6 loss. In his debut game against the Chicago Bears, he recorded 143 passing yards.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancee Katya Kuropas pens a heartfelt message as the couple welcomes a baby

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas shared a joint post on Instagram last Friday to announce the arrival of their baby boy. They posted a few pictures from the hospital, and Kuropas wrote a sweet message for him.

Ad
"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy ✨The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents 8.7lbs 21in," she wrote.
Ad

She shared an adorable picture of J.J. McCarthy holding his baby in his arms in the third slide of the post.

McCarthy is looking forward to his first NFL season after missing last season due to injury. He was the first-round pick in the 2024 draft. He was QB 2 last season, but as Sam Darnold, the Vikings’ former starting quarterback, signed with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, McCarthy was given the starting role.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications