  • J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas takes a trip down memory lane as couple celebrates 7th anniversary before getting hitched

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas takes a trip down memory lane as couple celebrates 7th anniversary before getting hitched

By Garima
Modified Oct 08, 2025 22:47 GMT
J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas (Image credit: Instagram/@katyakuropas)
J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas (Image credit: Instagram/@katyakuropas)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy may be sidelined with a high ankle sprain, but he’s using this downtime with his fiancee Katya Kuropas and their growing family. On Thursday, the two celebrated their anniversary, as Kuropas shared an Instagram post that showed various moments they have spent together over the years.

She also hinted that the wedding bells are just around the corner, as she wrote:

“7 years, 2 dogs and 1 baby later & I love you more than I did when we were 15🫶🏽 happy anniversary love , our last one before we get married!!!😆”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McCarthy and Kuropas met in high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, and started dating on Oct. 8, 2018. Their relationship survived long distance when McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida. The two got engaged in January 2024.

In September, they welcomed their first child, a son named Rome Micah McCarthy. The couple also has two dogs, Marley, who joined them around the time of their engagement, and Rocky, who came later.

J.J. McCarthy is soaking up this downtime with his son before returning to practice

With J.J. McCarthy expected to be re-evaluated after the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 6 bye and possibly returning in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s making the most of his precious moments at home, with his baby. On the day of his son’s birth, he made an Instagram post, writing:

“Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy ✨The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents💙”
Meanwhile, McCarthy’s coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on his injury on Monday and talked about the “extensive work” they will do during the team’s bye week.

“We'll pick it up officially next week,” O’Connell said, “but I'm encouraged about where he's at right now. …The most critical part is going to be technique and fundamentals of playing the position, the way he worked so hard to build up throughout the spring and summer.
"Getting him back to the mandatory nature of certain things from a fundamental standpoint that will only help him perform at a high level.”

In the first two games, J.J. McCarthy recorded a 58.5% completion rate for 301 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

More from Sportskeeda
