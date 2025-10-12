J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya styles son Rome in denim dungarees to celebrate 1-month birthday during Vikings' bye week

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, offered a rare glimpse of their son, Rome, on social media. This week, the couple celebrated the one-month anniversary of their baby's birth. On Saturday, Kuropas posted a few pictures of their fall season outing on Instagram.She shared a collage of three snaps of their family outing with a sweet three-word caption:“Fall family outing.”J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya's IG story /@katyakuropasJ.J. McCarthy posed in the first snap with his fiancée, who held the baby. They stood by a measuring scale on the side. The Vikings QB donned a brown shirt paired with blue denim pants, while his fiancée wore light blue denim pants and a black top layered with a denim jacket.Rome wore a white winter high-neck pullover, twinning with his father and paired it with blue dungarees. The pair announced that they were expecting a baby in May 2025, and last month, they welcomed a baby boy.McCarthy made use of the bye week to spend time with his family. In Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings faced the Cleveland Browns and won 21-17. They have won three matchups this season and will next play against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 19.J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya, celebrates her seventh anniversary in a heartfelt postJ.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been together since their college days. They started dating on October 8, 2018, and earlier this week celebrated their seventh anniversary.Kuropas shared a heartfelt post on the big day on Instagram. She posted four pictures with a sweet caption for her partner:&quot;7 years, 2 dogs and 1 baby later &amp; I love you more than I did when we were 15🫶🏽 happy anniversary love , our last one before we get married!!!😆.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe third slide of the post featured a beautiful picture of McCarthy holding his baby in his hand, with Katya assisting him. She also included a black-and-white snap in the last slide of the post, flaunting her baby bump.McCarthy and Katya’s love story began while the NFL star was in high school. She has been a strong supporter in his career.He proposed to her in January 2024, after dating for over five years.