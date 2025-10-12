J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya styles son Rome in denim dungarees to celebrate 1-month birthday during Vikings' bye week

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 12, 2025 12:39 GMT
J.J. McCarthy fianc&eacute;e Katya
J.J. McCarthy fiancée Katya (Image Source: Instagram/@katyakuropas)

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, offered a rare glimpse of their son, Rome, on social media. This week, the couple celebrated the one-month anniversary of their baby's birth. On Saturday, Kuropas posted a few pictures of their fall season outing on Instagram.

She shared a collage of three snaps of their family outing with a sweet three-word caption:

“Fall family outing.”
J.J. McCarthy&#039;s fianc&eacute;e, Katya&#039;s IG story /@katyakuropas
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya's IG story /@katyakuropas

J.J. McCarthy posed in the first snap with his fiancée, who held the baby. They stood by a measuring scale on the side. The Vikings QB donned a brown shirt paired with blue denim pants, while his fiancée wore light blue denim pants and a black top layered with a denim jacket.

Rome wore a white winter high-neck pullover, twinning with his father and paired it with blue dungarees. The pair announced that they were expecting a baby in May 2025, and last month, they welcomed a baby boy.

McCarthy made use of the bye week to spend time with his family. In Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings faced the Cleveland Browns and won 21-17. They have won three matchups this season and will next play against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 19.

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya, celebrates her seventh anniversary in a heartfelt post

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been together since their college days. They started dating on October 8, 2018, and earlier this week celebrated their seventh anniversary.

Kuropas shared a heartfelt post on the big day on Instagram. She posted four pictures with a sweet caption for her partner:

"7 years, 2 dogs and 1 baby later & I love you more than I did when we were 15🫶🏽 happy anniversary love , our last one before we get married!!!😆."
The third slide of the post featured a beautiful picture of McCarthy holding his baby in his hand, with Katya assisting him. She also included a black-and-white snap in the last slide of the post, flaunting her baby bump.

McCarthy and Katya’s love story began while the NFL star was in high school. She has been a strong supporter in his career.

He proposed to her in January 2024, after dating for over five years.

