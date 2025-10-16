J.J. McCarthy shares candid reaction as Vikings keep QB's status uncertain for Week 7 game vs Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into their Week 7 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles amid rumors of franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy's potential return to the lineup.The Vikings, who are coming off a bye week, have been without McCarthy for their last three games after the second-year quarterback's ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.When McCarthy was asked if he could be activated before Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the 22-year-old signal-caller shared a candid response.“I really don’t know,&quot; McCarthy said. &quot;At the end of the day, I dont know what I’m having for dinner tonight.”According to reports, the star quarterback has not completely recovered from his ankle issue and the team is unlikely to risk aggravating his injury.&quot;We've got to be smart here and understand there's a lot of things that go into play, and at the end of the day, I'm just going to do what I'm told and try to get better as fast as possible,&quot; McCarthy said.In McCarthy's absence, Carson Wentz has been given the starting role and the veteran quarterback has a 2-1 record in three starts this season.Viking coach Kevin O'Connell has not revealed starting quarterback for Eagles clashCarson Wentz is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during their 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, Wentz is expected to make his fourth consecutive start, with J.J. McCarthy a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.Despite Wentz's expected start on Sunday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has not named his starting quarterback for the Eagles game. According to Vikings.com‘s Rob Kleifield and Craig Peters:“Veteran Carson Wentz and second-year pro J.J. McCarthy participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said the team is not ready to announce the starting QB for Minnesota’s Week 7 home game against Philadelphia.”The Vikings have done well with Wentz leading the offense and despite his non-throwing shoulder injury, he is expected to get the nod for Sunday.