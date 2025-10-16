  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. McCarthy shares candid reaction as Vikings keep QB's status uncertain for Week 7 game vs Eagles

J.J. McCarthy shares candid reaction as Vikings keep QB's status uncertain for Week 7 game vs Eagles

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:47 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty
J.J. McCarthy shares candid reaction as Vikings keep QB's status uncertain for Week 7 game vs Eagles - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into their Week 7 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles amid rumors of franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy's potential return to the lineup.

Ad

The Vikings, who are coming off a bye week, have been without McCarthy for their last three games after the second-year quarterback's ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.

When McCarthy was asked if he could be activated before Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the 22-year-old signal-caller shared a candid response.

“I really don’t know," McCarthy said. "At the end of the day, I dont know what I’m having for dinner tonight.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

According to reports, the star quarterback has not completely recovered from his ankle issue and the team is unlikely to risk aggravating his injury.

"We've got to be smart here and understand there's a lot of things that go into play, and at the end of the day, I'm just going to do what I'm told and try to get better as fast as possible," McCarthy said.
Ad

In McCarthy's absence, Carson Wentz has been given the starting role and the veteran quarterback has a 2-1 record in three starts this season.

Viking coach Kevin O'Connell has not revealed starting quarterback for Eagles clash

Carson Wentz is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during their 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, Wentz is expected to make his fourth consecutive start, with J.J. McCarthy a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ad

Despite Wentz's expected start on Sunday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has not named his starting quarterback for the Eagles game. According to Vikings.com‘s Rob Kleifield and Craig Peters:

“Veteran Carson Wentz and second-year pro J.J. McCarthy participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said the team is not ready to announce the starting QB for Minnesota’s Week 7 home game against Philadelphia.”

The Vikings have done well with Wentz leading the offense and despite his non-throwing shoulder injury, he is expected to get the nod for Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications