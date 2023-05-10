J.J. Watt almost purchased different English soccer side for $20K before Burnley ownership

Recently retired defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, recently announced that they had bought a minority stake in the Burnley FC soccer team.

But, in an interview with Barstool Sports' Big Cat, he was offered a minority ownership in another English soccer team before hand.

Earlier this year, J.J. sat down with Big Cat, and the Barstool Sports personality asked the former NFL defensive end about his interest in ownership. The 34-year-old then indicated his interest in soccer ownership.

Big Cat then offered him a $20,000 minority stake in Swansea City Football Club. To which the former Defensive Player of the Year looked shocked and said that he had actually been looking into investing into Swansea City already.

Big Cat: "You're thinking about getting into ownership right?"

JJ: Soccer ownership, I'm big into yes.

Big Cat: Would you be interested in maybe, $20,000 of a team called Swansea that someone might be trying to unload? Because they're just trying to get rid of it?

JJ: You have Swansea?

Big Cat: Yeah, it's just losing money every year, so do you want some? I'll give it to you.

JJ: I've literally been looking into Swansea.

Big Cat: Oh oh, oh ok, great so you can take my shares.

JJ: What kind of discount are we looking at? When did you get into Swansea, because I've noticed that you were a Swansea, back when they were in the championship.

Big Cat then told him that he would just give him his shares because the team hadn't been playing well. And, apparently those on Twitter are often quick to judge him when the team doesn't fare well. Watt then went on to talk about his interest in minority ownership, which he now has in Burnley FC.

J.J. Watt meets fans for first time after investing in Burney FC

Despite the fact that he and his wife Kealia have a minority stake in Burnley FC, the couple committed to being hands on. And, just about a week after announcing their roles as minority owners, they are already spending time with fans.

J.J. Watt posted photos of a parade enjoying a celebration with his wife and the locals. The Watts bought into Burnley FC at the right time as it prepares to rejoin the Premier League in the 2023-2024 season.

The former NFL defensive end also mentioned that he had already taken part in a pub crawl so that he could engage with the fans. A role that he said will be an integral part of ownership. As for his wife Kealia, her role will be based on developing the women's Burnley FC team.

