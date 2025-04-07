J.J. Watt is one of the most beloved sports figures in Houston thanks to his long tenure with that Texans, whom he helped to their first division titles and playoff runs. And he was aghast at the disrespect shown towards another.

On Saturday, the Houston Cougars upset the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 to advance to the NCAA men's basketball title game on Monday against the Florida Gators. Former Houston star center (both collegiately and for the NBA's Rockets) Hakeem Olajuwon attempted to join the on-court celebrations but was turned away by security.

This led the former multiple-ime Defensive Player of the Year-winning defensive end to write on his social media account:

"C’monnnnn Man. You let The Dream on the court. What are we doing here…"

Watt is one of multiple NFL players with links to Texas to react to the game, being joined by current Texans running back Joe Mixon, current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and current Kansas City Chiefs (and former Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback) Patrick Mahomes.

J.J. Watt's promotion to CBS's No. 2 commentary booth represents "raw deal" for predecessor

Shortly after he retired from football at the conclusion of the 2022 season, J.J. Watt joined CBS as a studio analyst. He proved enough of a great fit with his analytical acumen that he was given a test gig in the booth in the 2024 season, calling the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers Christmas game on Netflix.

And late last month, CBS announced that he would be promoted to its No. 2 commentary booth beside Ian Eagle, his partner on that day. But while there is understandably much excitement for the new pairing, The Boston Globe/Boston.com's Chad Finn commiserates with Charles Davis, who calls the sidelining of the veteran "a raw deal" for someone who managed to secure a premier job despite having never played professional football:

"It will take time to build the chemistry that Eagle had with Davis, who deserved better in all of this. If CBS still had SEC broadcast rights, the move to its CFB broadcasts in ‘26 could be spun as a promotion, or at least a lateral move from one excellent gig to another. But working Big Ten games just does not have the same prestige.

"That hard work always was evident when Davis was in the booth, and I’m sure it still will be. But all these months before the new season begins, it’s a bummer to realize that one of the best, if not the best, NFL broadcast booth is no more.

Davis will succeed the retiring Gary Danielson as CBS's lead college football analyst beside Brad Nessler in 2026.

