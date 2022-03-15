"Comically far off base and zero truth" - J.J. Watt has a damning review of the free agency frenzy

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has given his thoughts on the NFL's free agency period, and it is not good. The Texans traded the five-time Pro Bowler to the Cardinals last season.

With the NFL's free agency period starting on March 16, Watt took to Twitter to express things he had learned from last season.

He wrote:

What I learned in free agency last year: Rumors, sources & reports can be comically far off-base and at times have literally zero truth. There don’t have to be leaks. If a team/player want to keep things quiet, they can. (and don’t ever trust a Peloton bio as a source of news)

JJ Watt @JJWatt What I learned in free agency last year:



Rumors, sources & reports can be comically far off-base and at times have literally zero truth.



There don’t have to be leaks. If a team/player want to keep things quiet, they can.



(and don’t ever trust a Peloton bio as a source of news) What I learned in free agency last year:Rumors, sources & reports can be comically far off-base and at times have literally zero truth.There don’t have to be leaks. If a team/player want to keep things quiet, they can.(and don’t ever trust a Peloton bio as a source of news)

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not stop there. Continuing his damning assessment of the free agency period, he wrote:

More things I learned: The passion that fan bases have is incredible. And it can switch from love to hate REAL quick if you don’t “pick” their team. Sometimes players tweet random stuff when they’re bored, just to see how creative people get. The whole process is fascinating.

JJ Watt @JJWatt More things I learned:



The passion that fan bases have is incredible. And it can switch from love to hate REAL quick if you don’t “pick” their team.



Sometimes players tweet random stuff when they’re bored, just to see how creative people get.



The whole process is fascinating. More things I learned:The passion that fan bases have is incredible. And it can switch from love to hate REAL quick if you don’t “pick” their team.Sometimes players tweet random stuff when they’re bored, just to see how creative people get.The whole process is fascinating.

Watt is hoping to improve in the 2021 season

The star defensive end will be looking to get back to his old ways this season.

Watt injured his shoulder in Week 7 against his former team, the Texans, and made his long-awaited return for the Cardinals' opening playoff game. In total, Watt played seven regular-season games and Arizona's lone playoff game last season. However, he had little to no impact, registering just three tackles, with one being for loss and no sacks.

The Cardinals will be hoping that after an offseason with no hiccups, the 32-year-old will return somewhere near the form that saw him become one of the most devastating defensive players the game has seen.

From 2012 to 2015, Watt totaled 69 sacks in just 64 games and twice achieved 20.5 sacks in a season. However, since the 2015 season, the 32-year-old has been injury-plagued and has just once had more than five sacks (16 in 16 games in 2018).

NFL @NFL

18 tackles for loss.

7 forced fumbles.

And another Pro Bowl trip.



came back with a VENGEANCE in 2018. 16 sacks.18 tackles for loss.7 forced fumbles.And another Pro Bowl trip. @JJWatt came back with a VENGEANCE in 2018. 16 sacks.18 tackles for loss. 7 forced fumbles.And another Pro Bowl trip.@JJWatt came back with a VENGEANCE in 2018. 😤 https://t.co/qnedvo28gu

The former Texan has just ten sacks over the last three seasons, but it is worth noting that out of a possible 48 games, he has only played 31. If he can get somewhere near his best form, then he can link up with Chandler Jones and become a deadly duo on the outside.

With the Cardinals in the Super Bowl window, this season could be the 32-year-old's last chance for a ring; he must stay healthy.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar