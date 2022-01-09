NFL fans react to latest injury update on JJ Watt

After seemingly sitting out for ages, JJ Watt has been designated to return from Injured Reserve. The move could be a game-changer, and Cardinals fans know it.

His return was met with thunderous typing on social media by fans. Here's a look at some of their overwhelmingly positive reactions to the news.

Cardinals, NFL fans react to JJ Watt's return

The tweet that started it all, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #AZCardinals have designated JJ Watt to return from Injured Reserve.

One Arizona fan had a hard time containing his joy and for good reason, as the Cardinals originally traded for Watt in order to make a strong playoff run.

One fan demonstrated their excitement by posting a GIF of Watt, suggesting that having him back is a 'massive win' for the Cardinals.

Another fan was also noticeably excited at the prospect of having Watt back, but mentioned their desire for other prominent absentees to return to the Cardinals as well.

Some Arizona fans are now chomping at the bit to take on the struggling Seahawks following Watt's return.

cards @cards_suns @AZCardinals @FedEx LETS GO!! I expect the team to energize off of this. Let's go smoke Seattle now

One fan reckons having Watt back on the team could be a major energizer for the Cardinals.

roy @roymccoy22 @AZCardinals @FedEx Huge. Absolutely huge. It's not Hopkins but it's the second best thing. That energy alone could be so contagious for the cardinals

This fan echoed much of the fanbase, suggesting that they had been waiting in keen anticipation for Watt's return.

Other Cardinals fans, however, were in sheer disbelief at their team's good fortune.

Meanwhile, WindOS took a more analytical approach in their appraisal of Watt's return.

WindOS @thuprithe @AZCardinals @FedEx JJ Watt was the main reason this defense was as stingy as it was in the first half of the season. Let's all hope he can have a similar impact in the playoffs.

Robert Pierce is hoping for a Watt sibling trifecta in this year's Super Bowl.

Robert Pierce @ApaMoro69 @AZCardinals @FedEx Let'z go JJ, TJ, and Derek in Super Bowl!! Livin the dream! You are so Awesome Welcome Back!

This fan also reacted in apparent disbelief at the recent news.

One fan's reaction seemed to be in line with what many others might saying upon seeing Watt's first big play after his return.

JJ Watt has been notorious for injuries over the years, but when healthy, the pass rushing, run stuffing defensive force can be the difference at the line of scrimmage.

With the Cardinals slipping out of the top seed in the NFC in recent weeks, Cardinals fans needed some good news. They got it, with JJ Watt seemingly a lock to be back for the playoffs.

Attention will now turn to DeAndre Hopkins, who has also missed significant time this season due to injury. According to CBS Sports, Hopkins is still on the Injured Reserve with an MCL injury to his knee.

He was expected to miss the regular season based on early predictions, and now It seems that will come to pass with Hopkins out for the matchup against Seattle.

With Hopkins' absence now dangerously close to the playoffs, one would suspect that Cardinals fans are worried he may not return for the first playoff game. That being said, it would be a surprise to many, if we didn't see Hopkins playing in a game with the season on the line.

The Cardinals (11-5) are the fifth seed in the NFC heading into their matchup against Seattle. If the Rams (12-4) lose and the Cardinals win, they can still clinch the division and be assured of a playoff game at home. However, if the Rams win or the Cardinals lose, then Arizona are almost guaranteed to need to win every game on the road en route to the Super Bowl.

The Rams and Cardinals both have a game at 4:25 EST, meaning either side could keep an eye on the other throughout the game. If one of the matchups turns into a blowout, the Rams and Cardinals could easily decide to bench their starters.

Put simply, it will be a fluid situation full of twists and turns for fans of both Los Angeles and Arizona. While the wider NFL community will watch to see who will win the NFC West.

