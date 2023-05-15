While defensive end J.J. Watt has put his playing days behind him, he still cherishes his time with fans. He is always ready to brighten up anyone’s day, whether during pre-game, post-game, or off the field.

Unfortunately, one of his most devoted fans passed away, leading the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to a brief reflection. Watt recently tweeted:

“This is heartbreaking news. Steven was so sweet and kind. He fought one hell of a fight and made the most of everything, regardless of the situation. Rest in peace, my friend.”

He posted that response to another Twitter user who informed him of the tragic news.

“Hey @JJWatt just wanted to reach out and let you know the passing of one of your biggest fans. He fought a tough fight for 15 years! He has always cherished this day! Thank you!!!”

The relationship between Watt and Steven started in 2017 when the fan thanked the seven-time All-Pro for reaching out to him on Twitter. He recorded a short video showing his collection of Texans’ merchandise, especially replicas of Watt’s jerseys.

Steven said in the video:

“Hello, J.J. Watt! This is your biggest fan, Steven. Thank you for tweeting me back. I don’t even know you’re gonna tweet me back. And thank you for the gifts that you’re gonna give me that is gonna come, but I didn’t get them yet, but I will."

"And my dream is, I really wish that you could meet me. Merry Christmas, and I hope you have a good Christmas. And Go Texans!”

Watt responded by tweeting:

“Well let’s make those dreams come true Steven! Would you do me the honor of being my guest at our first game next season?”

Watt and his biggest fan finally met in Week 3 of the 2018 season when the Houston Texans faced the New York Giants. It was the first Texans home game that year.

J.J. Watt is a man of the people

While he was a menacing force on the field, J.J. Watt never fails to brighten up someone’s day. Here he is throwing an autographed ball to a fan during the Texans’ 2021 Fan Appreciation Day.

He also shouldered the funeral expenses for the grandfather of a fan who was selling his Watt jersey and shoes to cover the costs.

The five-time Pro Bowler also offered to pay for the funeral expenses of those who died in the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting. J.J. Watt also invited family members of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to spend time with him. He also helped raise $37 million for Houston’s relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

While he will no longer terrorize opposing quarterbacks, Watt will remain busy in retirement as part-owner of English football club Burnley F.C.

