Ja’Marr Chase cozies up with mystery woman while dedicating special 5-word message to her

Ja’Marr Chase’s relationship remains one of the hot topics of conversation among his fans. Amidst the pressure of the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season, Chase shared a cozy picture with a mystery woman. On Thursday, the wide receiver updated his Instagram story with a picture in which he could be seen holding a lady in her arms, while standing on the roadside.

Even though Chase didn’t mention anything that reflects the identity of the women, however, the wide receiver did include a 5-word message in his story. In the message, Chase wished the mystery lady on her birthday and wrote:

“Happy Birthday 2 my baby.”

Ja’Marr Chase cozies up with mystery woman while dedicating bold 5-word special message to her (Image Credit: Chase/IG)

In June, Ja’Marr Chase shared a similar candid moment with a lady. Since her face was hidden in Chase’s latest Instagram story, it cannot be confirmed if she was the same person as the one the wide receiver was spotted getting cozied up two months ago.

Back then, the wide receiver shared two photos with the lady, from inside a photobooth. In the first picture, Chase is planting a kiss on her cheek, followed by a snap of them in a different pose. In those pictures as well, Chase kept the identity of the lady hidden.

Ja’Marr Chase shared controversial relationship with ex Ambar Hunter before sparking romance with mystery lady

Before sparking relationship speculations with a mystery woman, Ja’Marr Chase fought legal battles against his ex-girlfriend, Ambar Hunter, in 2023. Chase filed a lawsuit against Hunter for harassing him as well as his mother, following a reported one-night stand with the wide receiver.

In August 2023, a restraining order was granted by a Los Angeles County judge against Hunter, ordering her to stay more than 100 yards away from the Bengals' wide receiver. Chase’s attorney later spoke to “Page Six” to talk in detail about this news and said:

“Earlier today, Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021.”

Ja’Marr Chase joined the Bengals in 2021 and, this year, the wide receiver signed a 4-year contract worth $161 million, which came with $112 million as guaranteed money. Almost a month after he signed the deal, Chase flexed his luxurious $82,487 Audemars Piguet watch.

