If Ja'Marr Chase's father had his way, he didn't want the Cincinnati Bengals to draft his son. Jimmy Chase admitted in a recent episode of the "Bengals Booth Podcast":

“I was like, ‘I don’t know anything about Cincinnati and they’re not that good right now. So, why don’t we just go to South Beach, right?’ I could just go sit on the beach and watch Ja’Marr on the team, right?”

A Reddit user shared the link to Cleveland.com's Mohammad Ahmad's article regarding this topic on the NFL subreddit, leading to these reactions from fellow Redditors.

The Bengals faced a dilemma leading into the 2021 NFL Draft. They already had Joe Burrow, who only played 10 games in his rookie year due to ACL and MCL tears in his left knee. Though Burrow won just two games as a starter, he showed enough to be their franchise quarterback.

Hence, it would be wise for the Bengals to invest in their offensive line to protect their talented play-caller. That’s why there were calls for Cincinnati to draft Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Instead, they gave Burrow another target by taking Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection in the 2021 draft.

According to Ahmad’s article, Chase told his father that he and Burrow would “kill it” if reunited in Cincinnati. The duo played at LSU for two years, winning a National Championship in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions took Sewell two spots after Chase. The Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Chase’s preferred destination for his son, drafted wideout Jaylen Waddle sixth overall.

The 2021 draft became beneficial for those three teams. Sewell earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year, while Waddle had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. However, the Bengals reaped the biggest reward, ushering in an era of winning football for a long-suffering franchise.

Ja'Marr Chase fulfilled the prophecy he shared with his dad

It didn’t take long for Ja'Marr Chase to prove he belongs in the NFL. He broke the record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455 yards on 81 receptions. His former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, previously held the record.

Those numbers earned Chase a Pro Bowl and a Second Team All-Pro selection. The Louisiana native also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Chase’s presence also helped Burrow lead the league in completion percentage during the 2021 season. More importantly, they played in Super Bowl LVI but lost to the Los Angeles Rams by three points.

The three playoff victories they gained before reaching the big game broke the Bengals’ 21-year postseason win drought.

As an encore, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase earned Pro Bowl selections in 2022. They made it to the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow and Chase helped the Cincinnati Bengals become a legitimate contender. However, despite their lofty status, some sports media personalities like Craig Carton are pessimistic about the Bengals’ chances of winning a Super Bowl.

