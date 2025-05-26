Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, dazzled during an adventurous outing with her boyfriend. The former TCU star player, gearing up to start his NFL career, spent time on vacation in LA with his lady love.

Ad

Kylie Young posted some glimpses of her vacation with Jack Bech on Instagram on Sunday. She shared a glamorous picture of her little black dress (LBD) and posted a snap with a one-word caption that read:

"OOTN"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young dazzles in chic LBD after intense adventurous outing in Las Vegas/@kylie.youngg)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She wore a beautiful off-shoulder dress with golden jewelry and accessories. The highlight of her look was her clutch, and she also wore golden bangles, earrings, and a chain. She styled it with golden sandals.

Ad

Trending

In another Instagram story, Kylie Young posted a snap of her day out with her boyfriend with a caption:

"Today's adventure"

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young's intense adventurous outing in Las Vegas/@kylie.youngg)

Kyle has been a strong supporter of Jack Bech. She has often seen cheering for Bech during his games and was also by his side when he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie, shares the "camera roll" from the weekend

Last week, Jack Bech shared a few pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend and a few other friends. She shared the post with a caption:

Ad

"Camera roll from this weekend!!"

Ad

In one of the snaps, Kylie Young is seen posing with Bech's No. 18 jersey for the Raiders. The pair donned matching black outfits while holding the jersey.

Kylie Young also shared a few pictures on April 27 after the WR's selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Young joined her boyfriend in a stylish white off-shoulder dress while the WR donned a light blue shirt paired with navy blue pants and a checked printed waistcoat and the Raiders cap on the big day.

Jack Bech was selected by the Raiders in the second round as the 58th overall pick. He's gearing up for his NFL journey after his successful stint in college football with LSU, with whom he played from 2021 to 2022 before playing for TCU in 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know