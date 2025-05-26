Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, dazzles in chic LBD after intense adventurous outing in Las Vegas

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, dazzled during an adventurous outing with her boyfriend. The former TCU star player, gearing up to start his NFL career, spent time on vacation in LA with his lady love.
Kylie Young posted some glimpses of her vacation with Jack Bech on Instagram on Sunday. She shared a glamorous picture of her little black dress (LBD) and posted a snap with a one-word caption that read:
"OOTN"
She wore a beautiful off-shoulder dress with golden jewelry and accessories. The highlight of her look was her clutch, and she also wore golden bangles, earrings, and a chain. She styled it with golden sandals.
In another Instagram story, Kylie Young posted a snap of her day out with her boyfriend with a caption:
"Today's adventure"
Kyle has been a strong supporter of Jack Bech. She has often seen cheering for Bech during his games and was also by his side when he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie, shares the "camera roll" from the weekend
Last week, Jack Bech shared a few pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend and a few other friends. She shared the post with a caption:
"Camera roll from this weekend!!"
In one of the snaps, Kylie Young is seen posing with Bech's No. 18 jersey for the Raiders. The pair donned matching black outfits while holding the jersey.
Kylie Young also shared a few pictures on April 27 after the WR's selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Young joined her boyfriend in a stylish white off-shoulder dress while the WR donned a light blue shirt paired with navy blue pants and a checked printed waistcoat and the Raiders cap on the big day.
Jack Bech was selected by the Raiders in the second round as the 58th overall pick. He's gearing up for his NFL journey after his successful stint in college football with LSU, with whom he played from 2021 to 2022 before playing for TCU in 2023 and 2024.
