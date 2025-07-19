Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young reacts as Raiders rookie WR signs $7.56 million contract with Tom Brady's team

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech isn’t the only one celebrating a major milestone this week. His longtime partner, Kylie Young, joined in the excitement as the team made his rookie contract official.The Raiders announced on Friday they had signed Bech, the No. 58 pick this year, to a four-year deal. Young subtly gave her a nod of support after.She reposted the team’s announcement on her Instagram story, and Young added a set of clapping emojis to it.Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young's IG story (image credit: instagram/kylie.youngg)Bech will begin his professional career in silver and black, while Young, a content creator, continues to be his supporter.Bech's four-year rookie deal is worth $7.56 million, with a signing bonus of approximately $2.2 million. The full contract is not guaranteed, according to Raiders beat reporter Vinny Bonsignore.Over his four seasons at LSU and TCU, he amassed 1,869 yards, 13 touchdowns and 133 receptions. He also accumulated 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Horned Frogs.Jack Bech's draft selection created a memorable birthday coincidence for Kylie Young View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis contract wasn't the first significant event that Jack Bech celebrated this year alongside his fiancée. Kylie Young's 22nd birthday in April came on the same day he was selected by Las Vegas.Bech honored the day with an Instagram post.&quot;Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can't wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky,&quot; Bech wrote.Meanwhile, on the field, Bech was candid about his preparation to transition to the NFL during the rookie minicamp. He acknowledged that his style of play was influenced by his film studies of players such as Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.&quot;I definitely like breaking down the guys like Puka, just how he uses his body to get open,&quot; Bech said in May, via Sports Illustrated. &quot;He doesn't dance around a whole lot, he attacks the leverage of the body, maybe gives him a one-two or something like that. But he uses big, physical presence, his physical ability to get open.&quot;And the different guys like Kupp, just the way he understands the game, the nuance, which is something I'm always going to strive to get better at each and every day for my whole career. Then some of the best route runners in the league, people like Amari Cooper and Justin Jefferson.&quot;The rookie enters a team in transition. With Tom Brady as part owner, and a revamped offense under new coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith, Bech steps into an evolving system.