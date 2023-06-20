Jack Jones bail amount: How much will Patriots star pay after pleading not guilty on gun charges?

Jack Jones was arrested on several different gun-related charges. The New England Patriots star pleaded not guilty and was released on bail recently. His bail was set at $30,000 cash, so it was not a cheap situation for the star cornerback.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to a medley of firearms-related charges and continues to be released on bail following his arraignment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones was arrested by the Massachusetts State Police on Friday. They said two pistols were found in his carry-on bag while he was attempting to get through a TSA security checkpoint at Boston Logan International Airport at 5:30 p.m.

He was supposed to board a flight to Los Angeles. He was noted in the TSA records, though they did not mention his name or his status initially.

Jack Jones charged with list of gun charges

Jack Jones was officially charged with two counts each of:

Possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport

Possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device

He was in municipal court on Tuesday morning when he pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, he will still stand trial and if convicted, could face up to 30 years in prison.

Jack Jones was arrested

Jones started two out of 13 games last year after being a fourth-round selection for the Patriots. He also missed time with a knee injury that was healing in time for this season, assuming he remains on the team and is not in prison.

The Patriots released a statement via USA Today:

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

His teammate, Matthew Judon, stood up for him after he was dragged online for posting about Ja Morant before coming down with gun charges himself. He believes Jones can do better and hopes to see him improve.

Poll : 0 votes