What's the Jack Jones Panda Express story all about? Revisiting Patriots Star's burglary charge

In light of recent events surrounding the New England Patriots CB Jack Jones, let's take some time to explore an event that occurred during his college career. This event happened when Jones starred for Moorpark CC.

We will revisit the Patriots star's burglary charge and have a look at his NFL career timeline. So without further ado, let's take a trip back in memory lane.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Jones Panda Express 2018 arrest

In June 2018, Jack Jones was arrested in Santa Paula on suspicion of commercial burglary under $950 not during business hours and conspiracy to commit a crime, comprising two felony charges.

A press release from the Santa Paula Police Department alleged that Jones and two other young men broke into a Panda Express fast food restaurant before being taken into custody.

Jones, 20, and two other former Long Beach Poly football players, Douglass Curry, 20, and Lohia Marks, 19, were booked in Ventura County Jail, where Jones was held on a $20,000 bond.

The police said that Jones and Curry were found inside the Panda Express; Marks was in a car and fled the scene, leading officers on a chase for a couple of blocks before curbing the vehicle and apprehending him.

Jones retained the Hollywood Hills law firm of Lessem, Newstat & Tooson for his defense. Eventually, he pled guilty to burglary, which is a second-degree misdemeanor charge, and served 45 days of house arrest.

John Keil @JohnnyKeil617 Thanks for the memories Jack Jones.



Thanks for the memories Jack Jones. https://t.co/QAtGyxqglI

Jack Jones NFL career timeline

The New England Patriots drafted Jones with the 121st selection in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He signed his rookie deal with the Patriots on Jun. 9, 2022. The deal involved a $746,984 signing bonus and four years totaling $3.6 million in salary.

Through the first five weeks of his rookie year, Jones was rated the No. 1 cornerback in single coverage by Pro Football Focus, with a rating of 92. He ended his rookie year, playing 13 games with two starts, recording 30 tackles, two interceptions and six defended passes.

Poll : 0 votes