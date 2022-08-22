"The trio you guys have missed" - Jackson Mahomes sends clear message for NFL fans involving Brittany Matthews

The NFL is well underway as the preseason now enters its twilight. Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, and wife, Brittany Matthews, along with the rest of the league, have been marking their returns to the spotlight.

Most players' homecomings have simply taken the shape of appearing on television during games or giving an interview. However, with Patrick Mahomes again in the spotlight, his brother and wife have re-entered the conversation.

Both Jackson and Brittany marked their return in a post made by the latter on Instagram. In the post, Jackson claimed that fans missed them. Here's how he put it:

"The trio you guys have missed.. :)"

Of course, many will take this in two different ways. On the one hand, dedicated fans of Patrick, Jackson, and Brittany Matthews would agree they missed the trio. However, the sizable demographic that acts as antagonists for the quarterback's family will take this as a shot at them and respond accordingly.

The state of the Mahomes family

Over the course of the offseason, the family saw a big change. The quarterback and Brittany Matthews got married on March 12, according to The Knot. As soon as the season wrapped for the quarterback, he quickly changed gears to focus on his personal life.

The quarterback quickly jumped into having his bachelor party in Las Vegas, and before the snow had melted, he was a married man. That said, all isn't perfect for the Chiefs signal caller. After missing the Super Bowl for the first time in the last two years, many are questioning his abilities.

Additionally, with Tyreek Hill out the door, the Chiefs appear as vulnerable as at any time in the quarterback's young career. Will the Chiefs' No. 15 be able to beat expectations and remind people that he won the Super Bowl for a reason?

Meanwhile, Brittany Matthews spent the early part of the offseason under heat from the public amid a video that showed her spraying champagne from her executive suite onto fans sitting below. Defenders will say the spray was shot above the fans, while others have slammed the action as disrespectful.

Since then, however, Brittany has largely stayed out of the public eye. Meanwhile, Jackson has repeatedly been seen in public at bars and nightclubs, with various videos showing him with a drink in hand and leaning into the party in full force. Will the Mahomes family continue to own the spotlight in 2022?

