Jackson Mahomes ends social media hibernation after going dark post sexual assault allegations

Following the sexual assault allegations, Jackson Mahomes took some noticeable time off from social media. However, Patrick Mahomes' younger brother seems to be back on Instagram regularly. While he did share stories for a few days, Jackson shared his first proper post this week.

Jackson published a single photo of himself posing in a hoodie, limiting comments on the post. He did, however, tag Hadley Nguyen in the post. Given that they follow each other, Nguyen could be the one who took the photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only did Jackson turn off the comments, but he also made the post without adding any captions. Their mother, Randi Mahomes, liked the photo.

Earlier this month, Jackson made his first public appearance at the St. Louis Cardinals Stadium. Tagging the team on his Instagram stories, Jackson seemed to have a great seat for him right next to the field.

Jackson Mahomes attending a St. Louis Cardinals game. Credit: @jacksonmahomes (IG)

In fact, it seems like Jackson was given complete access to the venue.

Even after the said appearance, Jackson didn't make a dedicated post on social media. Active on all accounts during (and after) the NFL season, Jackson often shares multiple moments with his brother, sister-in-law Brittany, and friends with his followers.

Jackson Mahomes supported Brittany Mahomes through his IG stories

While Patrick Mahomes has remained mum about his brother's sexual assault allegations, his sister-in-law Brittany called out people for hating on Jackson. Though she did not address the incident directly, Brittany Mahomes made sure to speak about Jackson candidly:

“They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him 🙂. So it’s best to just shut up," Brittany wrote.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In response, Jackson ended up sharing a sweet throwback from before Brittany's wedding to Patrick.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram (@jacksonmahomes)

"2 years ago today," Jackson Mahomes wrote.

The aforementioned allegations were made in February by Aspen Vaughn, who owns a restaurant and lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. Apparently, Jackson tried to forcibly kiss her. Aspen spoke about the incident, mentioning that she called for help as Jackson is massive.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door".

Jackson appears to be gradually returning to social media, albeit in a limited capacity. It remains to be seen whether he will explicitly address the claims in the near future.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes