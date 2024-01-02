Jackson Mahomes (along with the rest of Patrick Mahomes' family) is often embroiled in controversy.

While several issues have accumulated over the years, Jackson was under the spotlight for allegedly forcing himself on 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn. Social media users have continued to call out Jackson regarding this incident, usually spamming the comments section.

As Jackson celebrated the New Year on Instagram, trolls were quick to gather. Many brought up Jackson's sexual battery case, which will have its preliminary hearing in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haters comment on Jackson Mahomes' Instagram post

While there was an influx of positive comments and New Year wishes from a few followers, haters seemed to bring up Jackson's court case and allegations.

"Hopefully no one was assaulted," one wrote.

Another user referred to his court order, suggesting that Jackson was probably not supposed to drink any alcohol.

"Whoaa why is Jackson here and he is suppose to be in jail for LIFE sentence. Oh Jackson is in big trouble violation his court order.... I dont think Happy New Year for Jackson Mahoney can't trust him."

The case first made the news in February 2023, shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Mahomes allegedly grabbed a woman and kissed her without consent. Adding more details, Vaugh revealed how Jackson also pushed a 19-year-old waiter on the same day.

Jackson Mahomes' case: Preliminary hearing pending

After the initial case was filed, Jackson Mahomes' lawyers denied the accusations, claiming that one clip does not prove the younger Mahomes brother was guilty.

As the investigation continued, Jackson was ultimately arrested on May 3, 2023, three months later. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Though a few court proceedings have taken place, the date for his preliminary hearing has been postponed to January 2024. The original date was in August 2023, but it was later shifted to October.

While the family has remained relatively tight-lipped about the situation, Vaughn and her business suffered, eventually shutting down:

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through. We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.”

Jackson took a short break from social media after his arrest. He slowly returned online after the 2023 season began. However, his activity seems considerably limited on TikTok and other platforms.