Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes' family has been a prime focus for fans. As the Kansas City Chiefs icon gained popularity, so did his family. This includes his wife, Brittany, and his younger brother Jackson Mahomes.

Considering all controversies surrounding the NFL star and his loved ones, the Mahomes family has always stood by each other.

Fans, however, remain unimpressed by Jackson and even Brittany.

According to Jackson Mahomes' recent Thread posts, the TikTok star attended the Taylor Swift concert in Texas along with both Patrick and Brittany. While he apparently did not share any photos publically, some were shared through his Snapchat account as well.

In fact, Jackson even confirmed becoming a Swift fan now.

Image credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Threads account

"Officially a Taylor swift fan," Jackson wrote.

Fans seemed annoyed at Jackson enjoying the concert, noticing that some things might never change.

Most posts, of course, were in reference to Jackson's recent sexual battery case. Though there has been no proper update on the case, Jackson seems to be getting back to appearing on social media again.

"Money is power. He’ll be just fine and continue to live a life most could never imagine," one person wrote.

Another user commented on Patrick Mahomes' expression in Jackson's stories:

A few users spoke about Jackson's hearing. A motion hearing is reportedly schedule for July 21, 2023, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson has recently returned to social media

Following his arrest, the 23-year-old kept his distance from social media. Active on all platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, Jackson gained popularity as Patrick Mahomes continued to grow in the NFL.

Along with constant hate toward Brittany Mahomes, fans continued to call out Jackson for his controversies.

The family, despite constant comments, has remained tight-lipped about the situation.

When Mahomes faced Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for The Match in Las Vegas, the family accompanied the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Jackson poses with Patrick Mahomes and fam. (Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' official IG (@randimahomes)

Their mother, Randi Mahomes, has been posting timely updates about Jackson on her social media.

"Spending time with my family is priceless. God is great ❤️ #blessed #grandkidsarethebest #familyislove," Randi Mahomes wrote.

She also posted a sweet clip about Jackson on his brithday.

The woman who accused Jackson was Aspen Vaughn, a 40-year-old KC restaurant owner. She shared a video of Jackson as well, where the young man is seen forcibly kissing her. The events lead to an investigation, after which Jackson was arrested.

