Jackson Mahomes has perfect wish for sister-in-law Brittany after stellar surprise birthday bash

Jackson Mahomes, currently limiting his social media activity, made sure to be there to wish his sister-in-law a happy 27th birthday.

Gaining popularity over the years, both Jackson and Brittany have gained a significant amount of followers on social media. Both have also formed a special bond over the years.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, Jackson has been posting more on Instagram. Accused of sexual assault earlier this year, the case against Jackson is still ongoing.

This year, Jackson Mahomes kept his wish for Brittany minimal, sharing a photo of them from her recent birthday party.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' Instagram (@jacksonmahomes)

Jackson was apparently at Brittany's birthday party, which was helped organized by their friend, Kayla Nicole.

Patrick Mahomes also shared a few adorable photos to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' IG (@patrickmahomes)

"Happy birthday to my ❤️! @brittanylynne".

Mahomes also shared photos of their children.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany also shared about Sterling Skye's birthday gift to her. Proud of her two-year-old toddler, she wrote:

"She made me a birthday cake".

Brittany Mahomes has always supported Jackson Mahomes against trolls

Despite the complicated nature of Jackson's sexual assault case, Brittany and the Mahomes family have continued to stand by the TikTok star.

During a previous Q&A on Instagram, Brittany was asked about the recent allegations against Jackson. She asked people to stop judging him.

Brittany Mahomes answered a question about the allegations against Jackson Mahomes during an IG Q&A session.

Brittany wrote:

"They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say sh** about him. So it's best to just shut up."

Jackson has been making his social media return by commenting on Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's social media posts.

Brittany recently shared a photo of them and Sterling at the Chiefs' preseason game, making it the perfect start before the regular season kicks off.

Jackson commented on the post:

Jackson's three-word comment on Brittany Mahomes' IG post

