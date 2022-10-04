Jackson Mahomes posts heartfelt message for sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson is known for his social media presence. His pregame sidelines dances and even offseason adventures are always shared on his Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.

During the Kansas City Chiefs game, Jackson, as well as his sister-in-law Brittany, frequently express their feelings about the game through tweets. But on Sunday evening, as the Chiefs faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson posted a tweet in a much different mood. Tweeting that he can always count on Brittany Mahomes to have his back.

I can always count on @BrittanyLynne to have my back!

There doesn't seem to be much of a back story to this tweet or the reason as to why he felt that he needed to state those feelings. The reasoning as to what Brittany supported him through is also a question not answered through his brief post.

Jackson Mahomes did post a tweet of encouragement to his older brother just before the start of the game, but there weren't any posts or mentions of him being in attendance.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Let’s get it tonightttt p Let’s get it tonightttt p

Patrick Mahomes gets redemption from Super Bowl LV loss

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Tampa on Sunday night with hopes of redemption. The last time both teams took the field at Raymond James Stadium was for Super Bowl LV. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. That was on the minds of the Chiefs this past as they prepared for Sunday's primetime matchup.

This time around, though, the Chiefs' offensive line has been rebuilt and able to give their star quarterback the time he needs to be a playmaker. Mahomes himself, who was dealing with a toe injury in the Super Bowl, was healthy.

The 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night was a true team effort from the start, beginning with special teams. After receiving the initial kickoff, the Buccaneers fumbled on the return, leading the Chiefs to have the first possession and score just minutes into the game.

Tom Brady, who had all of his offensive weapons back in the starting lineup, had trouble getting any sort of rhythm going against the Chiefs defense. Which allowed the Chiefs offense to continue their run up and down the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback finished the night going 23/37 with 249 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.

