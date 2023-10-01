Jackson Mahomes, the controversial brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all set to watch the latter play against the New York Jets. Jackson decided to show off his outfit for the game day, thus making a rare comeback on TikTok.

Judging by the TikTok personality's new post, it seems that he has reached New York City and is ready to attend the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reason this latest post marks a rare comeback on TikTok is that the 22-year-old is currently involved in a three-count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery case.

Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoved an employee of a restaurant in the Aspen area. Additionally, he forcibly kissed the owner of the restaurant without consent.

These problematic claims always draw negative criticism to whatever Jackson does on social media. And his new post wasn't any different.

Fans on TikTok did not hold back from ridiculing him.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' TikTok posts' comment section

Jackson Mahomes faced criticism for acting entitled while showing off a designer bag

A few weeks ago, Jackson uploaded a picture of his recent purchase on Snapchat. The incident sparked controversy on social media after he shared a picture of his latest purchase, a Balenciaga bag.

Jackson, who has gained popularity as a social media influencer with a large following, has faced criticism from fans who believe that he is flaunting his material possessions without having earned them. Some fans accuse him of entitlement and argue that he hasn't put in the work to deserve the things he shows off.

What has been the development of Mahomes' legal battle?

After the legal charge was laid against him, an arrest was made on May 23, nearly three months after the initial incident, which took place in February. On May 16, Mahomes' legal team filed a motion to modify his bond to allow him to have contact with four friends who are potential witnesses in the case.

The prosecutor did not object to Mahomes having contact with three friends but objected to the fourth, who is reportedly the former stepdaughter of one of the alleged victims.

On June 1, 2023, Jackson Mahomes' attorney requested that the case be placed under seal, allowing sensitive or confidential information to be filed with the court without becoming public record. The request was granted, potentially limiting the availability of some details to the public.

However, the preliminary hearing in Mahomes' case, which was originally scheduled for August, has been postponed until Oct. 24, 2023.