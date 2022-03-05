"We don't want you here" - Jackson Mahomes receives hateful comments from L.A. fans after relocation announcement 

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has announced he is moving to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

The prominent TikTok star has had his fair share of time under the spotlight over the last couple of months, but not for the right reasons. His move to L.A. seems like a positive one for the 21-year-old. However, the Los Angeles natives are less than thrilled to have him reside in their city.

Jackson posted the announcement of his relocation on his Twitter account, and it received immediate backlash, with one fan bluntly refusing entrance.

"Please don't, we don't want you here," one Eric Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

One fan wrote: "No way, stay away from L.A."

Another fan wrote that they could speak for nearly all of L.A. when they say they don't want him there.

Dodgers Simp @DodgersSimp @jacksonmahomes I think I can speak on behalf of most in LA when I say that we don’t want you. @jacksonmahomes I think I can speak on behalf of most in LA when I say that we don’t want you.

The tweets kept coming, with another reply of "no thanks."

Another user posted, writing that L.A. doesn't want Jackson back.

One user posted: "Please don't" in reaction to the news.

One Twitter user questioned who was financing the move and whether it was Patrick "as usual."

Another user posted that neither L.A. nor California would welcome Jackson but added that other states might.

Xocdmxo @xocdmxo @jacksonmahomes LA nor California welcome you. I heard Texas are Florida can be cool though lol @jacksonmahomes LA nor California welcome you. I heard Texas are Florida can be cool though lol

Jackson said that he would be moving to L.A. in July. One user said they were moving out of L.A. in July, seemingly responding to Mahomes' move.

One Twitter user posted: "Hell na L.A. is closed" in response to Jackson Mahomes moving there, seemingly stating they did not want him in the city.

One user wrote: "Don't come to L.A., please stay where you're at."

Mahomes mother posts tweet worried about her son

Jackson Mahomes

The 21-year-old is moving to the City of Angels, and his massive following will indeed look forward to the new content he will be creating. His 37,000 Twitter followers, 260,000 Instagram followers, and one million TikTok followers will surely be happy for the social media star. But his mother is a little concerned.

Jackson's mother posted a tweet after she was worried about her son.

It read:

"People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living. 😢 please stop. No one wants the real truth."

Randi @tootgail please stop. No one wants the real truth People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living.please stop. No one wants the real truth People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living. 😢 please stop. No one wants the real truth

Jackson posted a worrying message via his Instagram page. The 21-year-old posted:

"I hate media/news. It's destroying my life."

It is undoubtedly a worrying time for the Mahomes family, with Jackson often the main person who cops the brunt of the criticism over social media. The move to Los Angeles could be good for the young influencer, but only time will tell.

Edited by Piyush Bisht