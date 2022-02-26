"It's destroying my life" - Jackson Mahomes calls out media for leaving him feeling "broken"

One of the biggest surprises of the 2021 NFL season was Jackson Mahomes becoming a household name. Mahomes is the younger brother of NFL superstar and former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson transformed into a celebrity throughout the 2021 season, and fame appears to be taking its toll on the 20-year-old.

Mahomes took to his Instagram story on Friday and spoke to his 260K followers. Mahomes first posted a picture of himself. In the picture, he had a worn-down look on his face. His caption read,

"I hate media/news it's destroying my life..."

He wasn't finished after his initial post. Following the first post, he posted a second post within the same hour. This time, his quote was simply three words that included,

"broken/sad/disrespected"

Being the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback can be challenging enough on its own. But Mahomes has become such a household name that there are cameras on him at all times, and every action he does turns social media into a frenzy.

Why is Jackson Mahomes so heavily scrutinized and criticized?

Mahomes has a countless number of critics for a large variety of reasons. Firstly, he and Patrick's fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are two of the most eccentric Chiefs fans you'll find in Arrowhead Stadium.

While showing passion for your team and family member is acceptable, Matthews and Mahomes have been criticized for taking their antics too far at games.

Their antics were so distracting that false reports floated online claiming that his older brother/Chiefs quarterback had asked them to stop attending his games.

No, Patrick Mahomes did NOT ask Brittany Matthews and Jackson to stay away from Chiefs games next season, TMZ Sports is told.

Mahomes' younger brother's rise to fame is largely due to his Tok Tok account, which has one million followers. His antics on the app are often controversial. One of his antics involved asking Tik Tok star Nessa Barrett on a date. That prompted a response from Josh Richards, who was her boyfriend at the time.

On the gridiron, the younger Mahomes recorded himself doing a Tik Tok dance on the Washington Commanders' legend Sean Taylor's number at FedEx Field. That moment sparked much disgust from Commanders fans and NFL fans who believed he disrespected Taylor's legacy.

PFT Commander @PFTCommenter Broke: people saying Jackson Mahomes was wrong to do a tik tok on Sean Taylor’s number



Woke: realizing Dan Snyder paid Jackson Mahomes to do this to make him the bad guy to distract from what evereyones saying about the WFT emails Broke: people saying Jackson Mahomes was wrong to do a tik tok on Sean Taylor’s number Woke: realizing Dan Snyder paid Jackson Mahomes to do this to make him the bad guy to distract from what evereyones saying about the WFT emails https://t.co/kSXT3384YU

Even if he hadn't performed those acts on Tik Tok, being Patrick's younger brother will always come with a collection of haters. But even that just scratches the surface of reasons why people don't like Mahomes.

Mahomes has attempted to make a brand for himself that's not entirely reliant on being Patrick's little brother. But there's always going to be haters online who have nothing better to do than to try and bring him down.

