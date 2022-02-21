WATCH: Jackson Mahomes spotted snorting suspicious substance at music concert

Jackson Mahomes brought the drama, and now he appears to have the drugs as well. A video surfaced of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes' brother at a concert in which he appeared to be snorting a suspicious substance while looking under the influence.

Based on a video shared by Daily Mail (readers can watch the video here), the infamous Mahomes brother was unusually interested in his nose. The clip was only about ten seconds long, but it has opened a can of worms for a figure already at the center of so much negative energy. Here's what a witness had to say:

"I noticed him pretty much straight away and could immediately tell he was super high," the witness told DailyMail.com. "You can see from the video he looks really spaced out, and that's what he was like all evening."

Of course, there are legal explanations as to why Jackson was "spaced out" and playing with his nose. At 21 years old, Jackson has likely been sucked into the novelty of alcohol. At the very least, legal alcohol consumption. In other words, him being "spaced out" could have simply been the result of having a high blood-alcohol level.

He could also have had a cold at the same time, explaining the nose actions. Of course, if this is the case, this will set off plenty of alarms in the COVID-19 era. Either way, he has some explaining to do.

Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Matthews present problems for quarterback

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' brother has built a reputation that is quite the opposite of his brother's. While the Chiefs quarterback has built a reputation for humility and good decisions off the field, his brother has seemingly done the opposite. Jackson, along with Patrick's fiancee Brittany Matthews, has undoubtedly given the quarterback plenty of headaches to deal with.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes that’s my brother!! GO P that’s my brother!! GO P

Jackson has done much to set off the NFL community in recent months. During the season, a restaurant posted a scathing response to a public complaint posted on social media by the quarterback's brother.

He was also seen dancing on top of a logo honoring the late Sean Taylor in October. However, the latest incident with potential drugs could be his worst offense yet.

Meanwhile, Matthews is engaged to the Chiefs quarterback and recently caused her own controversy after she opened a bottle of champagne and sprayed fans below her executive suite following the Chiefs' playoff win in January.

Edited by Piyush Bisht