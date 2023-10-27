Jackson Mahomes returned to his old ways on TikTok this week. The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is infamous for his dance routines on the social media platform. The TikTok creator has been known to bust out his dance moves on the sidelines of NFL games and other random places.

This latest TikTok post comes on the heels of newly released details of Mahomes' current legal case. He was arrested earlier this year for sexual battery of a restaurant owner. One of the terms of his release while awaiting trial is regular drug tests.

His lawyer recently revealed that he passed ten tests and is asking for that requirement to end. The judge denied it and he has seemingly taken to TikTok to pass the time since as he awaits trial. The latest video of him dancing in his home has made some people uncomfortable.

The song's lyrics also have some questioning his motives, as the main chorus states he can 'do whatever he wants.'

Full timeline of sexual battery allegations against Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes grew his TikTok following on the back by being well-known as Patrick Mahomes' younger brother. While his dances were seen as 'cringe' by NFL fans, it didn't appear that any malice had occurred.

That was until earlier in 2023. On February 25, 2023, just weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Jackson was accused of forcibly kissing a woman. He was having dinner with friends at a restaurant in Kansas City, which has since closed.

He reportedly entered the manager's office and allegedly kissed the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, without her consent. He also allegedly assaulted restaurant workers who tried to intervene.

Vaughn filed charges against him and after a lengthy investigation, he was charged on May 3, 2023, on three counts of aggravated sexual battery along with one count of battery on the restaurant worker.

He was released just hours after his arrest on a $100,000 bond. He was also prohibited from speaking to four of his friends because they were considered witnesses in the case. A few weeks later in a preliminary trial, the judge lifted the order on two friends but prohibited them from speaking about the case.

The next preliminary hearing was set to take place this week on October 24, but both sides asked for an extension. Due to scheduling conflicts, the hearing has now been scheduled for early 2024.