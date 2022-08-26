"That Super Bowl can g**damn wait" - Tyreek Hill refuses to be handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes for 24 hours even if it guaranteed another Lombardi trophy

Tyreek Hill made some eye-opening comments about his former quarterback's brother post his trade to the Miami Dolphins. In a recent interview on BS w/ Jake Paul, Hill took some shots at Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

The interviewer asked Hill if he would be handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes, and Hill immediately refused. She pressed Hill further with a scenario where he’d have to be handcuffed to the younger Mahomes for 24 hours to win another Super Bowl.

Hill quickly responded again:

“I ain't even going to counter y'all. That Super Bowl can g**damn wait."

The Dolphins receiver would clarify that he holds nothing personal against Jackson, but the idea of being handcuffed to him was not appealing.

Tyreek Hill is still the cheetah, but other NFL players are catching up

Speed kills. Tyreek Hill has made a living being one of the fastest players in the NFL. Thanks to technology, the league can measure how fast a player run during a certain play.

In 2020, Hill topped out at 21.91 miles per hour in Week 14 on a 44-yard touchdown reception. In 2021, he didn't make the top ten list of top speeds measured in a play. However, much of that could be attributed to other players turning the afterburners on faster than Hill or the Chiefs’ offense taking a slight step back in big plays due to defenses capping their deep throws.

Although Hill remains one of the fastest players, other players have made their own mark in terms of speed. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain were the three fastest in-game players last season.

With the Dolphins under a new offensive scheme, Tyreek Hill could have a shot at reminding fans how fast he still is. Hill can beat opposing secondaries through catch-and-run plays or simply outrun cornerbacks down the field.

One of his best seasons came in 2018, when he recorded 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception and 6.9 yards per carry.

