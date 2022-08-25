"Sammy wanting in on the Tyreek Hill saltiness about the Chiefs" - Packers star's stance on Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes has NFL fans laughing

Quarterback debates in the past used to pitch Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning against each other. It now seems to be between Rodgers, Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The trio are the top three quarterbacks in the league in the eyes of many. A debate is now taking shape on Twitter regarding who will break out the best in 2022 and who is the best overall.

According to Pro Football Talk via Greggor7777 on Reddit, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has come out in defense of Rodgers. Watkins ranked the Packers quarterback higher than Mahomes, his former signal-caller.

The opinion sparked some backlash on Reddit, with fans sharpening their jokes and facts at the cost of all three players. Here's some of what is being said.

A Buffalo Bills fan who saw the team play with Watkins in the 20-teens, claimed he was piggybacking off of what Tyreek Hill said earlier this year on his podcast. The fan wrote:

"Sammy wanting in on the Tyreek Hill saltiness about the Chiefs"

A Kansas City Chiefs fan then claimed Watkins wouldn't be good enough to get targeted by Aaron Rodgers. The latter was notably criticized in their postseason loss earlier this year for using Watkins too much.

A Minnesota Vikings fan provided a reminder that Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, would likely claim that his quarterback is better than both. The fan's opinion was based on Hill's previous comments lauding Tua Tagovailoa over Patrick Mahomes.

Another Vikings fan gave the Packers quarterback an endorsement.

A Chicago Bears fan claimed that Mahomes was inferior to Rodgers if the stats were translated in a certain fashion.

Another Chiefs fan saw Watkins' claims as extra motivation for Mahomes.

A Philadelphia 49ers fan expressed how he is braced for a nuclear explosion from the Chiefs in 2022.

Another Bills fan claimed that Rodgers and Watkins have been sharing more than just opinions.

A Bears fan then zinged Rodgers over his struggles at the Conference Championships.

One fan was blown away that Watkins would bash Mahomes and wondered where all of the sudden criticism for the quarterback was coming from.

Patrick Mahomes vs Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (right) with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Put simply, both Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have put together eye-popping seasons in recent years. Both quarterbacks would elevate the vast majority of franchises.

In the last two years, Mahomes has thrown for 75 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Meanwhile, Rodgers has thrown for 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, the Chiefs quarterback has reached the Super Bowl and a conference championship game in the last two years. Rodgers, meanwhile, has reached a conference championship game and a divisional round game. In both cases, the signal callers saw their team hold a lead and then lose it near the end of the game.

The clearest advantage for one over the other is age. Mahomes is still in his mid-20s, while Rodgers is rapidly approaching 40. Considering how close the two players are statistically, Mahomes' youth gives him an advantage in the long run.

