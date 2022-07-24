LOOK: Aaron Rodgers swaps signed jerseys with soccer star Kevin De Bruyne

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best players in the NFL. He's the reigning MVP and is widely considered one of the best ever in the sport. Right now, he's the highest paid quarterback in the league, though the market for quarterbacks is always changing. Rodgers is as premier as they come in the NFL.

However, soccer might be a more popular international sport. While NFL stars are all the rage in the United States, soccer stars are a lot more popular worldwide.

Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne, two-time Player of the Year for Manchester City, might be a little more popular than the four-time MVP. The two got together for a jersey swap in what was a meeting of two of the most prominent athletes in the world.

De Bruyne shared the photo with the caption - "Amazing to meet this legend." The NFL star likely feels the same about the international star midfielder.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP of the NFL and the odds give him a pretty good chance to regain that distinction in the upcoming season:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Tom Brady +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Justin Herbert +1000

Joe Burrow +1300

Russell Wilson +1600

Matthew Stafford +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Lamar Jackson +2000

Kyler Murray +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Jalen Hurts +3000

Only Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen have higher odds of winning the prestigious award.

However, the Packers as a whole might find their 2022 season a little more difficult than their 2021 season was.

They traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in this year's draft.

The loss of Adams will be felt in many different ways. For starters, he's widely considered one of the (if not the) best wide receivers in the league. That kind of loss would be hard for anyone to swallow.

However, the receivers behind Adams weren't All-NFL guys. Allen Lazard is the current WR1 on the depth chart, and he's not Adams. The offense will be different this season.

Still, with only the Minnesota Vikings figuring to be a potential contender in the NFC North, the Packers are almost a sure bet to repeat as champions.

Rodgers has often made wine out of water with the offensive weapons he has. Losing Adams stings, but if there's anyone who can make it work, it's the reigning MVP.

The running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are among the league's best and the Packers have a strong defense. So, they should still be one of the best teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far