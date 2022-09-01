EXCLUSIVE: "It's like a homecoming" - Jacob Martin explains how transition from Texans to Jets has been as smooth as they come

The New York Jets defensive line got much deeper and more versatile this off-season when they signed defensive end Jacob Martin. On March 17th, 2022, Martin signed a three-year $15.5 million deal with the team after spending the last three seasons with the Houston Texans.

While Houston to New York is a big move and a culture change, Martin is happy to be returning back to the East Coast. He played college football at the University of Temple in Philadelphia, PA.

"This is like, coming back home. You know, I went to school in Philadelphia, my brother plays at temple. So the East Coast, it's kind of home, at home, to me, you know, I've been out here a few times, you know, I've lived out here for for a little while, I've been to all the major cities in the East Coast."

"So it was really more like a homecoming for me. I have a lot of friends and family out here, and it's just been awesome. It's been awesome thus far. You knwo, I have no complaints whatsoever really just happy to be back here on the east coast and grinding with these guys in this locker room."

He had a career-high 38 total pressures last season and had 4 sacks with Houston. He had options in free agency, but chose to sign with the Jets.

He was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, and then spent the next three seasons in Houston. He was traded with Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round pick as a package deal for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Terms for the #Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle gets Clowney, the #Texans get a third-round pick, LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, source said. Terms for the #Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle gets Clowney, the #Texans get a third-round pick, LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, source said.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets are the 16th-best defensive line heading into the 2022 season.

They are led by 2019 first-round pick, Quinnen Williams, who has 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 7 pass deflections as a defensive tackle.

Starting defensive end Carl Lawson has 20 career sacks in four seasons played. Lawson signed with the Jets on a three-year deal last off-season. However, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers last season.

They drafted defensive end Jermaine Johnson in the first-round to go with the likes of Solomon Thomas, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Vinny Curry, and Martin.

