"I feel like we've got a shot" - Jadeveon Clowney believes Browns can win the Super Bowl this upcoming season 

The Cleveland Browns recently inked a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney was a free agent but will now return for a second season with the Browns.

He recorded 9 sacks, 37 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 pass deflections last season.

Clowney spoke with Nathan Zegura on Thursday on Best Podcast Available and said that he thinks the Browns have a shot at winning the Super Bowl.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl. We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot."

Clowney said its a much better feeling following his return to Cleveland.

"It's a much better feeling. You're just always excited. I'm excited to be around them. I know what I'm dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I'm just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season."

Clowney added that when the Browns acquired Watson via a blockbuster trade, he was sold on re-signing.

"You know that's my boy Deshaun (Watson). And I was happy about him coming here. I told him if he come back, I was gonna follow him. So when he came back here, I told him, 'Hey, you know you already got yourself another Cleveland Brown up there right now'. I already know what he can bring to the team. I played with him. Great player to have on your team and great leader. He can make them plays out there on the field and (I'm) just looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Cleveland Browns recently re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and David Njoku

Jadeveon Clowney

Not only have the Cleveland Browns recently signed Clowney, they just extended tight-end David Njoku on a four-year deal worth $56.75 million.

In the off-season, the Browns have acquired Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper via trade.

They also signed DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a 3 year deal worth up to 13.8 million total (via @TomPelissero ). #Browns have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a 3 year deal worth up to 13.8 million total (via @TomPelissero). https://t.co/CYMXZmrqhd

The Browns have a much more talented roster heading into 2022 than they did a season ago. Clowney could be right and the Browns could have a chance to compete this season.

