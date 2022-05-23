NFL News Roundup: Pro Bowl defensive end resigns with Browns; George Kittle calls out league for underpaying tights ends and more - 23 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has seen a seismic shift in the landscape of the league. With a flurry of blockbuster trades taking place, multiple teams now have new superstars to bank on going into the next season.

Even apart from developments on the field, NFL fans have been treated to plenty of off-field drama as well. With so much happening on a daily basis, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Jadeveon Clowney snubs several NFL teams to rejoin Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have finally managed to rope in three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney once again. The defensive end signed with the franchise last season as a free agent after spending a year with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran edge rusher has agreed to terms with the Browns on what is a one-year, $11 million deal. Rapoport also added that Clowney had turned down several offers from other NFL teams willing to offer him $14- to $15-million per year on multi-year deals.

After a down year with the Titans, Clowney found his footing again in Cleveland, recording nine sacks, 37 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

NFL Hall of Fame head coach urges league to make drastic changes

Former Minnesota Vikings coach and NFL Hall of Famer Bud Grant, while speaking to the the Star Tribune, argued that rules relating to quarterback kneels and kicking need to be changed. The 95-year-old said he'd like to see the league find a way to reduce kneeldowns and touchbacks:

"I would complain to people about the idea that when the trailing team was out of timeouts, the quarterback starts kneeling down and the fans are leaving," Grant told , adding that the answer was always, ‘There’s nothing that can be done about it.’ I kept thinking about it and decided, ‘Yes, there is. The team on offense has to make a yard — 1 yard — or the clock stops. A few things can happen when trying to make a yard. You can get stuffed. You can fumble. You can get a penalty. And you keep the fans interested."

Grant’s ideas could end up giving the sport a dynamic new outlook if implemented. But whether or not the NFL pays heed to his suggestions remains to be seen.

49ers' George Kittle speaks out on pay disparity between receivers and top tight ends

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is known for his great play on the field as well as speaking his mind. In an interview Friday on Pro Football Talk P.M., Kittle was more of the latter as he spoke about the disparity in pay between the top receivers and the top tight ends in the league.

Here's some of what the Pro Bowl tight end had to say about the matter:

“Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards. I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards of any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind."

He further went on to say:

"I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed."

George Kittle ended his thoughts by emphasizing the importance of the tight end position to the game of football today:

“Every NFL team . . . that’s won a Super Bowl or been to the Super Bowl for like the last five years has had an All-Pro tight end a part of the team. I feel a tight end’s not just like a cog in the wheel, it’s an important position that can really add to your offense or diminish it.”

Do you think tight ends in the NFL are still overlooked by their respective teams?

