NFL Rumors: 3 Urban Meyer replacements Jaguars should consider 

Urban Meyer's experience has been tumultuous since accepting the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer has struggled to earn respect from his players and media alike due to his attitude and approach towards the pro game.
Over the weekend, Meyer was filmed dancing with a woman who wasn't his wife after their Week 4 defeat. Since then, the Jaguars locker room has had closed-door meetings surrounding their head coach.
On Wednesday, Michael Silver tweeted a threat of reports surrounding the Jaguars' stance on Meyer. Meyer could be on his way out of Jacksonville sooner rather than later. When that happens, the Jaguars will need to find a new head coach.
3 Urban Meyer replacements for the Jaguars
# 1 - Eric Bieniemy
Eric Bieniemy has been brought up as a future head coach for the last two seasons. But for whatever reason, an offer never materialized for him. If there's a reason for Bieniemy to leave the Chiefs, it'd be to coach Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is having an up-and-down rookie year but was the most hyped-up number one pick since Andrew Luck.
Bieniemy has been an assistant coach on the Chiefs since 2013 and has been the offensive coordinator since 2018. Bieniemy is credited for being one of the reasons the Chiefs have had one of the most explosive offenses since 2018. Bieniemy would give a rebuilding Jaguars team a leader at head coach.
# 2 - Don "Wink" Martindale
If the Jaguars choose to move away from offense and focus on defense, they should look no further than Don Martindale. Martindale has been the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator since 2018 and has excelled. In his first season, the Ravens finished first in yards allowed and second in points allowed. In 2019, they finished third in points allowed, and in 2020 they finished second again.
Martindale is beloved by his players and John Harbough. It's only a matter of time before he gets a head coaching job somewhere. Martindale is an example of a players' coach who can also be hard on his players if needed.
# 3 - Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll is another offensive option for the Jaguars to consider. Daboll has been the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills since 2018 and was interviewed for head coaching jobs in 2020. Dabbol coached the Bills offense, which finished second in yards and points in 2019. Through four games in 2021, the Bills rank second in points again.
Dabbol could do wonders for Lawrence's career, just as he did for Josh Allen's career. The fact that Dabbol had interviews last year suggests he's closer to a head coaching gig than Martindale or Bieniemy. The Bills would suffer a blow if he left, but the Jaguars would be the beneficiaries of his hire.
Q. Should the Jacksonville Jaguars move on from Urban Meyer?
Yes
No