NFL Rumors: 3 Urban Meyer replacements Jaguars should consider 

Urban Meyer's experience has been tumultuous since accepting the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer has struggled to earn respect from his players and media alike due to his attitude and approach towards the pro game.

Over the weekend, Meyer was filmed dancing with a woman who wasn't his wife after their Week 4 defeat. Since then, the Jaguars locker room has had closed-door meetings surrounding their head coach.

On Wednesday, Michael Silver tweeted a threat of reports surrounding the Jaguars' stance on Meyer. Meyer could be on his way out of Jacksonville sooner rather than later. When that happens, the Jaguars will need to find a new head coach.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.' THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.'

3 Urban Meyer replacements for the Jaguars

# 1 - Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy has been brought up as a future head coach for the last two seasons. But for whatever reason, an offer never materialized for him. If there's a reason for Bieniemy to leave the Chiefs, it'd be to coach Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is having an up-and-down rookie year but was the most hyped-up number one pick since Andrew Luck.

Bieniemy has been an assistant coach on the Chiefs since 2013 and has been the offensive coordinator since 2018. Bieniemy is credited for being one of the reasons the Chiefs have had one of the most explosive offenses since 2018. Bieniemy would give a rebuilding Jaguars team a leader at head coach.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Chiefs Offense

Since 2018

NFL Rank

PPG 31.8 1st

Total YPG 402.4 2nd

Pass YPG 295.4 2nd

Yards/Play 6.5 1st

3rd Down Pct 47.4 1st> Patrick Mahomes named full-time starter in 2018 Chiefs Offense

Since 2018

NFL Rank

PPG 31.8 1st

Total YPG 402.4 2nd

Pass YPG 295.4 2nd

Yards/Play 6.5 1st

3rd Down Pct 47.4 1st> Patrick Mahomes named full-time starter in 2018

# 2 - Don "Wink" Martindale

If the Jaguars choose to move away from offense and focus on defense, they should look no further than Don Martindale. Martindale has been the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator since 2018 and has excelled. In his first season, the Ravens finished first in yards allowed and second in points allowed. In 2019, they finished third in points allowed, and in 2020 they finished second again.

Martindale is beloved by his players and John Harbough. It's only a matter of time before he gets a head coaching job somewhere. Martindale is an example of a players' coach who can also be hard on his players if needed.

Mike Klis @mikeklis twitter.com/mikeklis/statu… Mike Klis @mikeklis Just looked up Broncos' 2009-10 coaching staff. Josh wasn't ready but he did have a darn good staff, including 2 defensive coordiantors in upcoming game, Ravens' Wink Martindale and Denver's Ed Donatell. #9sports Just looked up Broncos' 2009-10 coaching staff. Josh wasn't ready but he did have a darn good staff, including 2 defensive coordiantors in upcoming game, Ravens' Wink Martindale and Denver's Ed Donatell. #9sports Harbaugh on Don "Wink" Martindale: "Wink’s special. He’s one of a kind. You guys know him. He’s got a great heart, players love him. He’s not afraid but he’s also very sound in the way he coaches. (1/2) #9sports Harbaugh on Don "Wink" Martindale: "Wink’s special. He’s one of a kind. You guys know him. He’s got a great heart, players love him. He’s not afraid but he’s also very sound in the way he coaches. (1/2) #9sports twitter.com/mikeklis/statu…

# 3 - Brian Daboll

Also Read

Brian Daboll is another offensive option for the Jaguars to consider. Daboll has been the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills since 2018 and was interviewed for head coaching jobs in 2020. Dabbol coached the Bills offense, which finished second in yards and points in 2019. Through four games in 2021, the Bills rank second in points again.

Dabbol could do wonders for Lawrence's career, just as he did for Josh Allen's career. The fact that Dabbol had interviews last year suggests he's closer to a head coaching gig than Martindale or Bieniemy. The Bills would suffer a blow if he left, but the Jaguars would be the beneficiaries of his hire.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Jacksonville Jaguars move on from Urban Meyer? Yes No 1 votes so far