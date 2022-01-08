Jaguars find themselves in legal trouble with sponsors suing over "clown game"

For the Jaguars, it started as a joke but has rapidly turned into a movement that could now cost people money. Fans are planning to dress up as clowns before watching the game at the stadium to voice their displeasure with the state of the franchise. According to AP News, the sight of the clowns is driving sponsors to take action.

RoofClaim.com, a roofing company based in Georgia, does not want to be associated with the event on Sunday. As such, the company has filed a complaint to the circuit court in Jacksonville and is reportedly seeking $30,000 in compensation.

RoofClaim.com's primary reasoning for the complaint has been described as an unwillingness to have “its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game,” according to the document filed.

Why are clowns attending the Jacksonville Jaguars game?

The movement is shaping up to be a massive protest against the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the least respected franchises in professional sports. The Jaguars are 2-14 in 2021, and fans have been subjected to multiple scandals with Urban Meyer before his mid-season firing.

Additionally, after landing the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars could, once again, have the top pick in 2022. However, the losing doesn't stop there. Since 2008, the Jaguars has had one winning season. Aside from 2017's run to the AFC championship, leading to a collapse at the hands of Tom Brady, the Jaguars have arguably been the least relevant team in the NFL.

According to our news partners Clowns in the courtroom?According to our news partners @jaxdotcom , the title sponsor for the Jaguars’ season finale game against the Indianapolis Colts is suing to get its name removed over fans’ planning to dress as clowns to protest the abysmal season. Clowns in the courtroom?According to our news partners @jaxdotcom, the title sponsor for the Jaguars’ season finale game against the Indianapolis Colts is suing to get its name removed over fans’ planning to dress as clowns to protest the abysmal season. https://t.co/PKDrZ52M1u

Jaguars fans have had enough and have found a way to take action. During the Cleveland Browns' skid before the Baker Mayfield era, fans were famous for donning brown paper bags in disgust. The equivalent action for the Jaguars fans seems to take the idea a bit further.

Those curious to see what the clown turnout will be can turn the game on this Sunday at 1:00 PM EST. The Jaguars will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an effort to upset the almost-guaranteed playoff team in a win-and-in game for the Colts. It will be the last look at Trevor Lawrence before the six-month hibernation period for the team. Will he leave a good impression?

Damien Woody @damienwoody Yo…those clown avatars under every Jaguars post is hilarious Yo…those clown avatars under every Jaguars post is hilarious 😭😂

The one-time ticket-seller has thrown for 3418 yards, ten touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. One can only hope that the quarterback gives a better impression next season under what fans hope will be a much more stable ship as a result of their costumes.

