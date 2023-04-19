Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks is facing two misdemeanor charges: domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism (under $1,000).

The fourth-year defensive player was arrested in Nashville last weekend and is now facing these charges officially.

According to ProFootballTalk, the cornerback faces two separate charges in Nashville. He is accused of grabbing a cell phone from a woman’s grasp and then throwing it to the ground, hence the vandalism. According to the affidavit, she suffered bruises and abrasions on her hand from the grab, hence the bodily injury.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and will appear in court on May 1 as a result of the arrest.

The Jaguars released a statement regarding their cornerback via the Florida Times-Union:

"The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The victim said she was in an argument with Claybrooks in the parking lot of a theater at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Claybrooks had arrived at the theater with another woman and the victim told her that the cornerback had been with her the night before.

She pulled out her phone to prove it, which is when Chris Claybrooks grabbed it and threw it on the ground.

Chris Claybrooks has largely been a backup defender and special teams player for Jacksonville thus far in his NFL career, so this arrest may jeopardize his position on the team.

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars win the AFC South again?

With or without Chris Claybrooks, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a top team in the AFC South. After winning the division last year and adding Calvin Ridley to the offense, they figure to repeat.

Can the Jaguars repeat?

In fact, most major betting outlets have them as the odds-on favorites. They're -150 to win the South at Draft Kings, FanDuel, Bet MGM, Caesar's Sportsbook, PointsBet and Bet 365.

They're only getting better and the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are both rebuilding. The Tennessee Titans are only getting worse, which opens the door for a lot of division championships for Jacksonville.

