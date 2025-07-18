Jaguars' Travis Hunter joins hands with Kai Cenat teasing touchdown celebration dance on NFL debut [VIDEO]

Travis Hunter had an impressive collegiate stint under the guidance of Coach Prime. Last year, he helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record while winning the Heisman Trophy. The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired the two-way star with the second pick in this year's NFL draft.While Travis Hunter gears up for his debut at the professional level, he took some time off to visit Twitch streamer Kai Cenat at the AMP House. In a video shared on social media, the Jaguars' rookie had a fun moment with Cenat and the other members of the content team, including Duke, Agent, Ray and Fanum, to name a few.Hunter was trying to figure out his celebration dance with the AMP members after scoring his first NFL touchdown. In the video, we see Kai Cenat giving his suggestions and showing off some moves that the two-way star tried himself.Check out the clip below:Last season, the Jaguars finished with a disappointing 4-13 record, finishing third in the AFC South. Thus, there is a high expectation for Travis Hunter to lead the team to glory. There has also been a debate about whether he will continue playing both sides of the ball at the professional level.Hunter's dream to be an NFL two-way star is likely to come true during his rookie season.Jaquars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter's two-way potentialPlaying both sides of the ball means Travis Hunter will be doing more work than the others on the roster. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his concerns about the effect of this pressure on the rookie's performance.According to an article by Jaguars Wire, Lawrence shared his thoughts about Hunter's two-way abilities in the NFL ahead of the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament last week.&quot;Travis has been great, &quot; Lawrence said. &quot;Just his work ethic, how he's come in. He has been one of the hardest working guys we have. I think it is the commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It's a lot on a rookie.&quot;It is challenging to learn everything and he has done a nice job and we still have work to do and we are going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September... But I'm really excited for him and how he can help our squad.&quot;The Jaguars kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Panthers in September. All eyes will be on Travis Hunter and his output on offense and defense.