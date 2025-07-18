  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaguars' Travis Hunter joins hands with Kai Cenat teasing touchdown celebration dance on NFL debut [VIDEO]

Jaguars' Travis Hunter joins hands with Kai Cenat teasing touchdown celebration dance on NFL debut [VIDEO]

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 18, 2025 06:36 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter had an impressive collegiate stint under the guidance of Coach Prime. Last year, he helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record while winning the Heisman Trophy. The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired the two-way star with the second pick in this year's NFL draft.

Ad

While Travis Hunter gears up for his debut at the professional level, he took some time off to visit Twitch streamer Kai Cenat at the AMP House. In a video shared on social media, the Jaguars' rookie had a fun moment with Cenat and the other members of the content team, including Duke, Agent, Ray and Fanum, to name a few.

Hunter was trying to figure out his celebration dance with the AMP members after scoring his first NFL touchdown. In the video, we see Kai Cenat giving his suggestions and showing off some moves that the two-way star tried himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the clip below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Last season, the Jaguars finished with a disappointing 4-13 record, finishing third in the AFC South. Thus, there is a high expectation for Travis Hunter to lead the team to glory. There has also been a debate about whether he will continue playing both sides of the ball at the professional level.

Hunter's dream to be an NFL two-way star is likely to come true during his rookie season.

Jaquars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter's two-way potential

Playing both sides of the ball means Travis Hunter will be doing more work than the others on the roster. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his concerns about the effect of this pressure on the rookie's performance.

Ad

According to an article by Jaguars Wire, Lawrence shared his thoughts about Hunter's two-way abilities in the NFL ahead of the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament last week.

"Travis has been great, " Lawrence said. "Just his work ethic, how he's come in. He has been one of the hardest working guys we have. I think it is the commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It's a lot on a rookie.
Ad
"It is challenging to learn everything and he has done a nice job and we still have work to do and we are going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September... But I'm really excited for him and how he can help our squad."

The Jaguars kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Panthers in September. All eyes will be on Travis Hunter and his output on offense and defense.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications