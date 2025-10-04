  • home icon
  Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson all-smile in backless catsuit while going full "cowgirl" mode in latest IG snaps

By Garima
Modified Oct 04, 2025 19:09 GMT
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Three - Source: Getty
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared photos from a day out at a ranch on Friday. The licensed real estate agent and fashion model wore a black backless catsuit and a cowboy hat.

She shared the post on her story, captioning:

“Cowgirl for the day 🤍”

Nicole Anderson's IG story
She is of Korean and Swedish descent and has been dating Gibbs since early 2023, shortly after he was drafted in the first round by the Lions. Their relationship became public in April 2023 when Anderson shared a TikTok video hinting she had “caught feelings” after planning to stay single.

A Chicago-area native, Anderson works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams North Shore West in Birmingham, Michigan, and is also signed with modeling agency The Industry. Since going public, she’s been a regular at Lions games, often showing support by wearing Gibbs’ number.

What Nicole Anderson wore for Jahmyr Gibbs’ Week 4 game

Jahmyr Gibbs had an incredible performance against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 91 yards and scoring a touchdown on 15 carries during the Lions’ 34-10 win. Nicole Anderson was there to cheer him on, sporting a sky blue cord tracksuit.

Anderson’s game day look matched the outfit worn by Isabelle Sewell, wife of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The two posed for a photo together, which Anderson shared on Instagram on Monday along with other snaps from the day. She captioned the post:

“Busy on Sundays 🦁💙”
The Lions got off to a slow start, giving up an early touchdown, but made a comeback. Gibbs was foundational in that, as he scored on an 8-yard run and racked up more rushing yards than any of the Browns’ first three opponents this season.

Quarterback Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for two touchdowns. Kalif Raymond added a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.

On defense, Aidan Hutchinson recorded a sack and a forced fumble.The Lions’ defense also intercepted Browns quarterback Joe Flacco twice and forced a fumble, turning those into 17 points. The team was held to 249 total yards and averaged only 3.8 yards per play.

Also Read: Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson rocks off-white halter top showing off pouting skills in latest mirror

Garima

