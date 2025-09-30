Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson rocks off-white halter top showing off pouting skills in latest mirror

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions are off to a 3-1 start this season and the team is looking to get right back to the playoffs this season. Gibbs has support from girlfriend Nicole Anderson as he continues his hot start to the season. Nicole Anderson and the other ladies of the Detroit Lions had a &quot;Girls Night Out&quot; on Monday evening. The ladies went to Saint 1881 Coffee and Cocktail Bar for their girls outing, as documented on Anderson's Instagram Story. Afterwards, she shared a mirror selfie of her look for the night, posing with a pouty look and puckered lips.Nicole Anderson showed off a mirror selfie. (Photo via Nicole Anderson's Instagram Story)Anderson could be seen wearing an off-white halter top with a matching off-white shorts and a tan handbag that could be seen in another mirror selfie that she shared. This one included a welcome sign for the Lions' ladies. Nicole Anderson shared another mirror selfie, this time of the entire outfit. (Photo via Nicole Anderson's Instagram Story)The Detroit Lions will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 on the road, hoping to advance to 4-1.Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend Nicole Anderson showed off comfy gameday lookDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend shares her gameday look each week as she prepares to cheer on her favorite player. This past weekend, Anderson chose a comfortable look for the Detroit Lions matchup against the Cleveland Browns. In a post on Instagram, Nicole Anderson showed off her light blue, two-piece fleece set. The front of the zipped sweatshirt read &quot;Lions&quot; in rhinestones and she paired the look with custom Detroit Lions heels. She also twinned with Isabelle Sewell, the wife of Detroit Lions offensive tackle, Penei Sewell, who wore the identical outfit for Week 4. &quot;Busy on Sundays 🦁💙&quot;-Nicole Anderson captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson went &quot;Instagram Official&quot; with their relationship on Halloween 2023. The couple shared photos of their Halloween costumes dressed as Spiderman and Spiderwoman. The couple has continued to share snapshots of their relationship on social media since then.