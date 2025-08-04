Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message showing off all-black Cowgirl outfit in latest mirror selfie

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been making moves on the field, but on Sunday, his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, grabbed attention on social media. Nicole often shares romantic and travel snaps with her 152,000 Instagram followers.

Ad

Gibbs' girlfriend showed off her solo cowgirl style in a new mirror selfie shared to her Instagram story with a three-word caption:

“Played cowgirl today 🤠”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another story, Nicole posted a collage of mirror selfies with two braided pigtails. Nicole’s look featured a straw cowboy hat as Gibbs' girlfriend was dressed in a black fitted tank top and black high-waisted leggings, a blue fanny pack, and brown cowboy boots, accessorized with a gold chain and ear-studs.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message showing off black Cowgirl outfit in latest mirror selfie [IG/@madisynnnicole]

Nicole works at Keller Williams North Shore West, one of the top real estate firms in the country. She graduated from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in social work. The couple has been dating since early 2023.

Ad

Also read: Jahmyr Gibbs gets playfully possessive with 2-word message as GF Nicole shares their vacation pictures from Hawaii

Nicole Anderson shares Lions training camp pic with Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions kicked off their 2025 training camp on July 26 in Allen Park, Michigan, and it’ll go on until August 21. Lions RB is already putting in the work for the new season.

Ad

Nicole showed up to cheer her man on and shared some unseen camp moments on IG story. In one sweet shot, Gibbs is seen signing footballs for young fans. Nicole captioned the picture with a 4-word message.

“Training Camp this morning 💙.”

In another picture, the couple posed together on the field.

“When he's drenched in sweat 😍,” Nicole wrote.

While Jahmyr Gibbs wore Lions training gear, Nicole Anderson wore a black tank top with high-waisted black pants.

Ad

“Training Camp This Morning 💙” – Nicole Anderson shares Lions camp pics with Gibbs [IG/@madisynnnicole]

The couple has been dating since early 2023.

Also read: Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message flexing toned physique in latest mirror selfie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.