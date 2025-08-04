Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message showing off all-black Cowgirl outfit in latest mirror selfie

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been making moves on the field, but on Sunday, his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, grabbed attention on social media. Nicole often shares romantic and travel snaps with her 152,000 Instagram followers.
Gibbs' girlfriend showed off her solo cowgirl style in a new mirror selfie shared to her Instagram story with a three-word caption:
“Played cowgirl today 🤠”
In another story, Nicole posted a collage of mirror selfies with two braided pigtails. Nicole’s look featured a straw cowboy hat as Gibbs' girlfriend was dressed in a black fitted tank top and black high-waisted leggings, a blue fanny pack, and brown cowboy boots, accessorized with a gold chain and ear-studs.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Nicole works at Keller Williams North Shore West, one of the top real estate firms in the country. She graduated from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in social work. The couple has been dating since early 2023.
Also read: Jahmyr Gibbs gets playfully possessive with 2-word message as GF Nicole shares their vacation pictures from Hawaii
Nicole Anderson shares Lions training camp pic with Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions kicked off their 2025 training camp on July 26 in Allen Park, Michigan, and it’ll go on until August 21. Lions RB is already putting in the work for the new season.
Nicole showed up to cheer her man on and shared some unseen camp moments on IG story. In one sweet shot, Gibbs is seen signing footballs for young fans. Nicole captioned the picture with a 4-word message.
“Training Camp this morning 💙.”
In another picture, the couple posed together on the field.
“When he's drenched in sweat 😍,” Nicole wrote.
While Jahmyr Gibbs wore Lions training gear, Nicole Anderson wore a black tank top with high-waisted black pants.
The couple has been dating since early 2023.
Also read: Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message flexing toned physique in latest mirror selfie
Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.