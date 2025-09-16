Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson flaunts toned physique in sleek black outfit during pilates session [PIC]

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:59 GMT
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared a mirror selfie of her physique during a pilates session on Tuesday. Dressed in a black gym outfit, joggers and a sports top, the licensed real estate professional and fashion model kept it simple and stylish as she showed her workout gains.

Anderson has been dating Gibbs since May 2023, shortly after he was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions. She confirmed their relationship in a TikTok post in 2023. Her Instagram bio notes her Korean and Swedish heritage.

Last week, she and Gibbs did a photo shoot together, with Gibbs sporting a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans while Anderson wore a white tube top paired with matching denim.

A few weeks ago, the couple was on a lakeside getaway with friends. According to Anderson’s Instagram activity, she and Gibbs were pictured on a boat at Lake Tuscaloosa. In the caption, she wrote:

“Same time next year 🫐🍓🤍”
Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs has had an eventful start to the 2025 NFL season.

Jahmyr Gibbs broke an unusual NFL record

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Jahmyr Gibbs broke an NFL record with one of the most unusual receiving stat lines ever: 10 receptions for just 31 yards. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, it’s the fewest receiving yards in a game by any player, running back or otherwise, with 10 or more catches. The Lions, however, lost to the Packers 27-13.

Gibbs did well in Week 2 during a home game against the Chicago Bears, rushing 12 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 10 yards. The Lions won 52-21.

Meanwhile, Gibbs had an excellent second half in the 2024 season. From Week 7 to Week 18, he put up some big games, with over 160 total yards against the Minnesota Vikings and 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries against the Tennessee Titans. In the final game of the season, he scored four touchdowns, helping the Lions win the NFC North.

By the end of the season, Gibbs led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns, which broke the Lions’ single-season touchdown record previously held by Barry Sanders and Jamaal Williams.

