Simone Biles marked a big moment on Monday as she received an honorary doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis. The Olympic gymnast also gave the 2025 commencement speech, where she spoke about her early dream of becoming a doctor and the several sacrifices she made in her athletic career.

Biles posted a photo carousel on Instagram wearing a green graduation dress and black cap.

“it's Dr. Biles to you. But in all seriousness thank you @washu for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the Graduates. Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavors!!” Biles captioned on Monday.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, who began dating him soon after he was drafted in 2023, commented on the post.

"Dr. Biles,” Anderson wrote.

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson sends 2-word message as Simone Biles earns major academic honor (image credit: instagram/simonebiles)

Gibbs has been a major part of Detroit’s offense. In his second season, he totaled nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards and led all players in fantasy points after scoring four touchdowns in the final regular season game. He was also tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with 16.

Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed in a conversation with FOX’s Jay Glazer that the team was planning to draft Gibbs at No. 15, but the Lions grabbed him earlier at No. 12. With another season ahead, Pro Football Focus expects Gibbs to finish as a top three fantasy back again in 2025.

Even with teammate David Montgomery sharing carries, Gibbs is expected to stay heavily involved, especially as a pass-catcher.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson celebrate anniversary and Maui getaway

In March, Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson celebrated their anniversary by posting a series of photos on Instagram. Gibbs shared a collage of six snaps, featuring moments from their time together, like beach outings, club nights and a reflective photo on his helmet.

"730 days strong !!! love u my girl @madisynnnicole,” Gibbs captioned.

In April, Anderson posted additional pictures from a trip to Maui, Hawaii, showing the couple enjoying at the beach.

"Playing in the sand,” Anderson captioned on April 5.

Outside of social media, Anderson has been seen supporting the running back during key games, including the Lions' win over the LA Rams on Sept. 9, along with other players' partners like Isabelle Ford and Lucy Ragnow.

